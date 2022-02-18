News

Newcastle United Official Announcement – Away trips to Everton and Southampton now rescheduled

The Newcastle United away games against Everton and Southampton have now got new dates and times.

The pair of matches having been postponed due to Covid cases and injuries in late December and early January.

An official announcement (see below) from Newcastle United revealing that Newcastle travel to Southampton on Thursday 10 March and Everton on Thursday 17 March.

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 18 February 2022:

Newcastle United’s Premier League trips to Southampton and Everton – both postponed over the festive period due to Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad – have been rearranged.

Eddie Howe’s side will make the long trip to the St. Mary’s Stadium on Thursday, 10th March with a 7.30pm (GMT) kick-off. The game was originally due to take place on Sunday, 2nd January.

And seven days later United, who beat Everton at St. James’ Park earlier this month, will travel to Goodison Park for a 7.45pm (GMT) kick-off on Thursday, 17th March.

That fixture – originally scheduled for Thursday, 30th December – will be broadcast live in the UK by Amazon Prime Video.

The Magpies are currently due to entertain Crystal Palace – who are still in the Emirates FA Cup – on Saturday, 19th March. However more fixture amendments will be announced following the completion of next month’s fifth round ties, including the Eagles’ home clash with Stoke City.

Confirmed February and March Newcastle United matches:

Saturday 19 February 12.30pm – West Ham Away (BT Sport)

Saturday 26 February 3pm – Brentford Away

Saturday 5 March 3pm – Brighton Home

Thursday 10 March 7.30pm – Southampton Away

Sunday 13 March 2pm – Chelsea away (Sky Sports)

Thursday 17 March 7.45pm – Everton away (Amazon Prime)

