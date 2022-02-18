Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make cash offer for Alex Murphy – Report

Newcastle United have made a bid to sign Alex Murphy according to reports from Ireland.

Described as a ‘wonderkid’, the Irish Examiner say that Newcastle have made a cash offer for the young central defender.

The 17 year old plays for Galway United and has now made 12 appearances for the Irish club, combining football with continuing his education.

Under post-Brexit rules, Alex Murphy can’t move to Newcastle United (or any other English club) until he turns 18 in June.

The Irish Examiner say that Newcastle United have made an opening bid of 100,000 euros (approx £84,000) up front for the young defender, with no doubt more money to come if he progresses.

However, the newspaper say that there is also interest from other English clubs, with West Brom believed to have made an offer similar to Newcastle’s.

The Irish Examiner report – 18 February 2022:

‘Saudi-backed Newcastle United have dipped their toe in the Irish market by lodging a €100,000 upfront bid for Galway United’s wonderkid Alex Murphy.

Complementing his morning training with John Caulfield’s First Division side by studying for his Leaving Certificate at Claregalway College, the youngster from Annaghdown cannot move under Brexit rules to the UK until he turns 18 on June 25.

Murphy made his first-team debut last June against Athlone Town as a 16-year-old, the first of a dozen appearances.

He initially shunned interest from abroad, as well domestically from champions Shamrock Rovers, to extend his first professional contract in January but Galway were always liable to lose their prized asset in the second half of 2022.

Murphy joined Galway at 15 from Corrib Rangers and has been an Ireland international underage regular since, most lately in December when captaining the U18s to a 7-1 victory over Malta. The left-footed centre-back was also on standby for the Ireland U21 squad in October.’

