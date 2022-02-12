Opinion

Newcastle United have reached tipping point number two

The first Newcastle United article I ever wrote for The Mag was called “Tipping Point”.

It referenced a book of the same name, that describes what happens if good organisations start doing bad things.

If they put me in charge of Google or BP or Vodafone, they would fail. Obviously they would; I’m a buffoon. But they wouldn’t fail immediately, and that’s because there would be enough people who knew how to do things well still doing those things when the y put me in charge.

I might manage to get one or two things right, but eventually, my unbridled incompetence would prevail, and those businesses would reach a tipping point. At that stage, they’d be in a state of decline that was all but out of control. It might take 10 years to get there, but they’d get there.

That’s where we’d got to with Mike Ashley.

Not everything he did was bad. We signed some decent players (and sold them again), and had a couple of good managers. But Bruce, Allardyce, McClaren and Kinnear were acquired in the same way as Lonsdale, Slazenger, Everlast and the rest; to squeeze one last penny of value out of ailing brands, and it just didn’t work. For every good player we bought under his tenure, we signed two bad ones, and don’t get me started on the academy…

And so four months ago. After 14 years of Mike Ashley’s ownership, I felt we’d reached a point of no return. I was sure we’d be relegated again, and I was not confident we’d get back out of the Championship this time. No one believed in Newcastle United. Supporters were demoralised, players were dejected, and our head coach stalked like he was officiating at a funeral for a loved one. Things were getting grimmer by the day. We’d reached our tipping point.

Then the takeover happened.

Tipping Point – the book – also says that when something has been in decline for a prolonged period, it takes a while to fix it. In the same way that bad people doing bad things take a while to bring a good organisation down, good people doing good things in a bad organisation take a while to fix it.

I’m a bit concerned that some Newcastle fans think all or our problems are behind us, that we are top six material already. I don’t.

Do I think we have good people in charge now? Yes I do.

Has the mood around SJP lifted recently? Obviously, and not just the ground – the whole city is brimming with optimism.

Is the team playing better? Without question it is.

Do I think we’ll be relegated this season? No, not anymore, but I could still be wrong.

Fixing the problems Mike Ashley left may take years rather than months. It took four seasons for Man City to win the league once Sheikh Mansour took over, and I’d argue they were in better shape than Newcastle were when the PIF came to our rescue. And City still haven’t won the Champions League thirteen and a half years later.

But as long as good people continue to do good things, Newcastle United will reach another tipping point, where success comes naturally. Hopefully soon, but definitely later. Have faith.

