Opinion

Newcastle United fans – Massive change in thinking whether or not will be relegated

The question we were asking Newcastle United fans at the weekend was: ‘Will Newcastle United stay up – Your verdict before AND after January transfer window?’

As Newcastle United fans, what did you think when we reached the end of December AND what do you think now we have all moved into February 2022?

What were / are your feelings on relegation / survival pre and post-transfer window?

At the end of December, Newcastle United had 11 points after 19 Premier League matches, with hopes of picking up points in what looked some decent opportunities to do so in the early part of 2022, plus of course expected squad strengthening via the transfer window.

A draw against Watford and a win at Leeds, means that Newcastle United now stand on 15 points from 21 PL games, with 17 matches remaining. Meanwhile, the transfer window delivered Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn into the first team squad.

So we asked what do you think now, based on that level of team strengthening in the transfer window, plus the four points from a possible six in those Watford and Leeds matches?

Has your view in whether Newcastle United will be relegated or survive, stayed the same, or has your prediction gone from positive to negative, or the opposite?

We asked you to choose which one of the following most closely represents how you felt at the end of December AND how you feel now.

THE RESULTS

23% Thought stay up pre-window and now think stay up

1% Thought stay up pre-window and now think go down

56% Thought go down pre-window and now think stay up

20% Thought go down pre-window and now think go down

Fascinating results and our thanks to everybody who voted.

The stand out amongst the results is surely the 56% of Newcastle United fans who thought at end of December that NUFC were going to be relegated, those 56% now thinking United will stay up after the transfer activity and four points from six in January.

Taking these figures overall…

End of December 2021:

76% thought Newcastle United were going to be relegated and now…

79% of Newcastle United fans voting think NUFC are staying up

Here’s hoping.

