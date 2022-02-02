Opinion

‘Newcastle United fans – Disappointed that there definitely isn’t no pleasing some’

The Beautiful South were a spin-off and a diluted band, formed in the late 1980s, that had originally been the far superior Housemartins.

Their first single was called “Song for whoever” and was a bit of a skit on the then Pete Waterman hit factory, that included Rick Astley, Kylie and Jason, Sonia etc.

I was sitting having a pint in the Turks Head (Stuffed Dog) in Tynemouth yesterday, when the duly aforementioned track came on.

The lyrics mention lots of girls names, who have just been thrown into a hat so that Waterman gets his next hit single.

It made me think of my beloved Mag and the number of Newcastle United fans, that have been on the comments section regularly under various pseudonyms and guises, ridiculing anything good that the club has tried to do in the last four months since Newcastle United’s takeover.

A takeover that has literally turned the football world on it’s head and put the EPL and its members into total meltdown mode.

So this brings me back to the lads (they may be lasses for all I know) that continually pour scorn upon my club.

For some poor reason, Chris Wood, who has been at Newcastle less than three weeks (not nearly three years like the latest hero), has started getting pelters from The Mag “Hit Factory”.

As soon as I have been seeing a new Christian name popping up on one of our forums, I instantly sense negativity.

Yesterday felt like going back to 1988/89 and waiting for the next rubbish hit single, as I browsed through the comments on my phone. I hope Chris Wood wasn’t online.

Every article published seemed relevant enough after a dramatic deadline day, but I was disappointed that after over 14 years of wilful neglect, certain Newcastle United fans still don’t seem to want to connect with and embrace the new NUFC (with all shackles removed) under new ownership.

I don’t believe the Newcastle fanbase have ever truly been United.

If we are ever going to have a modicum of success, to pinch another cheesy song from The Beautiful South – “It’s going to take a little time”…

