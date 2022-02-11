News

Newcastle United Director of Football in waiting gives official farewell to Brighton

Brighton issued an official statement on Monday, revealing that Dan Ashworth had resigned, part of the statement saying:

‘In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period but, as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises or matches after his handover is completed later this week.’

The worst kept secret in football, that Dan Ashworth is set to take up the position of Director of Football at Newcastle United. With widespread reporting of the fact that the new NUFC owners have finally got their man.

Today (Friday 11 February), Brighton have released an official interview (see below) with Dan Ashworth, where he confirms it was a ‘difficult decision’ to leave the south coast club.

Ashworth confirming he has been allowed two days to do a handover at Brighton and to say his goodbyes to the staff and players.

How soon it will be before he officially takes up the post at Newcastle United has been the subject of mush debate.

The extended ‘gardening leave’ probably suggesting the end of the season before Dan Ashworth can step into St James Park BUT some press claims this week, claiming that if Newcastle pay Brighton significant compensation, they would allegedly allow him to start work at Newcastle United far earlier.

Dan Ashworth speaking to the official Brighton website about his decision to leave (and become Director of Football at Newcastle United):

“It was a really difficult decision. I thought about it for a long time and thought about it really seriously because I wasn’t looking for a job. I didn’t apply for the job and I have been really happy at Brighton. It’s a brilliant club, it’s really well run, there’s really good people to work with and Tony and Paul [Barber] run it in the right way.

“You talk sometimes about jobs having push or pull factors, there were no push factors. It was nothing like ‘if only I could change this’. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brighton, living in the city and the area. The support I have had from staff and supporters, players and everyone has been excellent. It’s been an incredibly tough decision. When I have left jobs before, it’s felt like the right time, or there have been push factors, but certainly that wasn’t the case here and I can only speak favourably about the club, the structure and the people here.

“Graham Potter is a top manager and a top person. I will miss working with him, and all those I was working closely with: John Morling, Adam Brett, Hope Powell, Paul Winstanley, all of the staff; the players, led by Lewis Dunk; the senior leadership and executive team, and particularly Paul and Tony, I haven’t got a bad word to say about anybody and I appreciate being given the opportunity to work at the club. I will miss everyone; I will miss living by the south coast, in the city and Brighton as a city and a club over the last three years.”

Dan Ashworth speaking about his immediate replacement at Brighton, interim appointment David Weir:

“First and foremost David is a really good guy, and that is an important trait. He has got the right values and ethics. He’s got unique experiences in that he’s been a top level player; he’s been a manager and an assistant, he’s worked in our loans department for nearly four years, he’s a dad of a player in our system and to three other children, so he’s got a really balanced view.

“He has a good view of how things work here, from working with players out on loan, to negotiating contracts and sales. I have worked closely with him for the last three-and-a-half years. He knows the personalities and the characters at Brighton. He knows the structure and how the club runs, so he will definitely hit the ground running. On top of that he’s a pro licence coach, he’s done a sporting directorship degree, so he’s really well rounded and qualified to step into this space and I think he will do an outstanding job.”

What Dan Ashworth is leaving behind:

“What hasn’t changed is Tony Bloom and Paul Barber were here before me and they still are, that hasn’t changed. Paul Winstanley, from a recruitment point of view, and John Morling, in the academy, were both here before me and are still here. It’s not about wholesale changes and a load of new staff coming in, those systems and principals were in place, I was the first technical director at Brighton so what I hope I have done is sit as the hub in the wheel and just bring it together and I have no doubt David will do the same.

“It is just about taking a broader look at what’s going on at the club. There has been some really smart succession planning by the club, and those people around David are still the same, the intellectual property and ability are still the same. I’ve hopefully been able to connect and think a little bit differently on a couple of other things. David has been here through that process and he is stepping into work as part of that a team to help the club continue to grow. The supporters have absolutely nothing to worry about.”

Graham Potter:

“Graham [Potter] has done a brilliant job. Chris’ shoes weren’t easy to step into; he had done a brilliant job. He got the club promoted from the Championship and established us in the Premier League. But it felt the step change for Graham was opening up those pathways for younger players to come through and almost evolve the team, which Graham has brilliantly.

“You can talk about changing the style of play, and he’s done that, but you’ve got to win enough matches to stay in the league and hit our objectives. We’re sat here with the club ninth in the league on 30 points, which has been a really solid start, just over halfway through the season. There’s a lot to go and Graham will be the first to admit that. But he’s brought through a number of younger players, either our own or those we have recruited, players that have maybe come through that people didn’t know so much about and that’s what Graham is all about.”

Saying goodbye:

“I have been lucky that the club have allowed me two days to have a handover, to speak to all the staff, to say goodbye. I was allowed a moment with the team yesterday and genuinely said to them that this is probably the best group of players I have had the privilege of working with in terms of culture and togetherness. They’re a joy to work with.

“That’s pretty much the same message for the staff as well, the phrase I have used quite regularly is, ‘if you don’t want to do a day’s work in your life, get a job you enjoy’ and that’s been me, that’s been me for the last three-and-a-half years at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

“It’s been absolutely brilliant, I have loved every minute of it. I leave with a heavy heart, I genuinely do and I will be watching the progress of the club, hoping the club go from strength-to-strength and continue the outstanding progress the club has made with Tony as chairman. So a huge thank you to everyone, players, staff, supporters and the city, I have had a wonderful time.”

