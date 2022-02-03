News

Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad – Five changes made

The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season has been named.

In total, five changes to the squad that played out the first half of the season.

Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier added.

Whilst dropping out, Freddie Woodman and Jeff Hendrick heading out on loan to Bournemouth and QPR respectively.

That made 28 players at the club, potentially making the Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad.

Rumours had abounded that Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark had been told they would be left out but had still turned down loan moves elsewhere. No idea whether that was the case but they have indeed been left out and can’t play any part in these remaining 17 Premier League games.

The other one to miss is Isaac Hayden, who was predicted to miss a lot of the rest of the season anyway through injury and that (injury) referenced in the official club statement.

Newcastle United official announcement – 3 February 2022:

‘Newcastle United have named their 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The January transfer window closed on Monday night, meaning all Premier League clubs had to resubmit their squads to the league this week.

Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimarães and Dan Burn all joined the Magpies during the window, while Matt Targett arrived on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Isaac Hayden suffered a long-term knee injury in December, so has not been named in the squad for the second part of the season, while defenders Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis also miss out.

​​Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the second half of the season is: 1 Martin Dúbravka 3 Paul Dummett 5 Fabian Schär 6 Jamaal Lascelles 7 Joelinton 8 Jonjo Shelvey 9 Callum Wilson 10 Allan Saint-Maximin 11 Matt Ritchie 13 Matt Targett 15 Kieran Trippier 17 Emil Krafth 18 Federico Fernández 19 Javier Manquillo 20 Chris Wood 21 Ryan Fraser 23 Jacob Murphy 24 Miguel Almirón 26 Karl Darlow 28 Joe Willock 29 Mark Gillespie 33 Dan Burn 34 Dwight Gayle 36 Sean Longstaff 39 Bruno Guimarães’

