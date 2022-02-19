Opinion

Newcastle team v West Ham set for massive 8 changes to side that played Hammers on opening day

By the time you are reading this, it will be only hours before the Newcastle team v West Ham is announced.

As Eddie Howe looks to make it four wins in row for Newcastle United in the Premier League, which would be the first time this has happened since March / April 2018 under Rafa Benitez.

Can Newcastle do it?

Well recent form says it is certainly possible, having defeated Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa in the the last three matches.

Whilst the London Stadium has proved a lucky, if not great, football stadium for NUFC, with three wins in the last four visits.

A lot of talk about the changes at St James Park in recent times, with thankfully Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce and the Saudi PIF led consortium ousting Mike Ashley.

However, whilst the attitude and performance level of Newcastle United on the pitch has markedly improved under Eddie Howe, I don’t think too much has been made of just how radical the changes to the personnel in the starting eleven have been.

This is what I think is the likely Newcastle team v West Ham this afternoon:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar or Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser. Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Compare that to the Newcastle team v West Ham that started the season at St James Park:

Woodman, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

People have said that in the near future, due to the ambition and financial muscle of the new owners, we could see a totally different Newcastle starting eleven, well, that near future is now!

Eddie Howe has had to deal with inheriting an unbalanced Newcastle United squad that lacked quality in many areas, a squad that was totally demoralised and had become used to playing ultra defensive football under Steve Bruce. A defence that was an absolute mess after two and a half years of the previous Head Coach. Then Howe has had numerous injuries to deal with and yet has got the same squad he inherited, with the help of new signings, looking a very different proposition.

Unbeaten in the last five Premier League matches, only three goals conceded and 11 points accumulated, now three wins in a row and only the one goal conceded in the most recent five hours or more of football.

Looking at the likely Newcastle team v West Ham today, it could actually have been a case of potentially only Allan Saint-Maximin surviving from the starting eleven against the Hammers on that opening day of the season.

Obviously Kieran Trippier or Javier Manquillo, not Emil Krafth, would have played right-back today if not for injuries. Whilst at some point Bruno Guimaraes will definitely come into the starting eleven and Jonjo Shelvey one of those seeing his place in the team at risk.

Obviously first things first and Newcastle United need to deal with these next 15 Premier League games, starting at West Ham today, making sure the club stays in the Premier League.

However, assuming that this ends up the case, you can’t help but ponder on exactly what kind of Newcastle team v West Ham we will see when / if the two clubs meet next season in the Premier League.

