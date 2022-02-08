Opinion

Newcastle team v Everton predicted with three changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Everton.

Eddie Howe and his team looking at arguably (another) must win game.

Newcastle heading into this one knowing that a victory this Tuesday night would take them to within one point of fifth placed Everton AND very likely, out of the relegation zone.

Quite remarkable when you consider that in twenty three games (all competitions) this season, Newcastle United have won just two of them.

A win over Everton wouldn’t mean certain survival BUT you do get the feeling that if United can make it consecutive wins for the first time this season, it could be pivotal in leading to eventually avoiding the drop this season.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Everton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Leeds:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

The big question of course, is how many of the January signings will Eddie Howe include in tonight’s Newcastle team v Everton?

Looking back at that victory over Leeds, if you are honest you certainly wouldn’t call it convincing. That is not criticism, just a statement of fact. The Newcastle players that day deserve every bit of credit because they battled it out and finished the stronger team in the last half hour or so, with Leeds having been the better side up to that point.

Newcastle put in a committed performance and put the proverbial bodies on the line, whilst creating a decent amount of chances at the other end. However, it wasn’t a game where afterwards you thought, everybody was so good, you can’t make any changes.

That point made redundant anyway as Eddie Howe confirmed on Monday that Paul Dummett is injured and ruled out now, yet again.

Dubravka will start tonight, a far better performance at Elland Road and clean sheet, hopefully giving him added confidence.

The excellent Trippier on the right and whilst Manquillo did very well when replacing Dummett on the left at Leeds, new boy Targett will definitely start against Everton unless for any reason Eddie Howe doesn’t believe he is ready. Having started 17 PL games for Villa this season, I can’t see that being the case.

Eddie Howe revealed yesterday that Dan Burn has a toe injury but still hopes he will be ok for this key match. He definitely starts unless the toe issue makes it impossible, the question being, is it Schar or Lascelles who drops out.

My choice would be Schar staying in the team but I am guessing that at least for now, the Head Coach will stick with his captain. An interesting selection dilemma for the NUFC boss.

Eddie Howe confirmed yesterday that Joelinton is fine after having being forced off at Leeds, so with Shelvey set to play as well, who else will operate in the midfield?

Joe Willock was a little better at Leeds but still far below what we need.

Howe was cagey on Monday as to whether he will or won’t start Bruno Guimaraes. My money is absolutely on the new boy from Brazil being in the starting eleven.

The rest of the team looks straightforward with Wood leading the line and ASM as the main support, whilst unless Almiron steps up his form, Ryan Fraser is probably doing just about enough to stay in the side.

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So the three changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Burn, Targett and Guimaraes in for Schar, Dummett and Willock.

