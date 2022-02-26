Opinion

Newcastle team v Brentford predicted with two changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brentford.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it seven Premier League games unbeaten and four wins in their last five matches.

Defeat for Newcastle would see a drop into the bottom three if Burnley won at Palace BUT a win for NUFC would see United go a point above Brentford and with two games in hand. This is a big big match.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brentford to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v West Ham:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

Dubravka is putting a nice little run together after a difficult return to the team initially, only two goals conceded in the last four PL matches and another solid confident display against West Ham.

At right-back, Trippier is of course out and on Friday, Eddie Howe indicated that Javier Manquillo would be included in the match day squad but that he wasn’t yet back to 100% full fitness after injury.

Howe also going on to tell the press at length about how impressed he has been with Emil Krafth’s professionalism and dedication in training, as well as how pleased he has been with the Swedish international when he has played. Krafth is a grafter but the Head Coach clearly trying to build up his confidence as he looks set to start today I reckon. Sadly, he is clearly the weakest link in the team, as was shown at West Ham last weekend, but I do think Eddie Howe will play a fully fit Emil Krafth ahead of a not quite fully fit Javier Manquillo.

Other than that, I can’t see the defence changing, as Schar, Wood and Targett all played well at West Ham.

Whilst I think overall, Newcastle did well against West Ham, I also think there is room for improvement.

The Hammers hadn’t been in great form and maybe with a bit more quality Newcastle could and should have taken all three points.

No idea as to what formation Eddie Howe will play BUT I do predict two changes in this Newcastle team v Brentford.

They have been really struggling with just one point from their last seven games but they are going to throw everything at this one, especially with Ivan Toney back fit and Thomas Frank stating he will have his strongest squad of the season so far to choose from today.

I think with the above in mind, Newcastle United need to get control of the game as much as much as possible. Which to me means not just one Brazilian on the pitch for NUFC.

Bruno Guimaraes is too good to keep on the bench and you want your best players on the pitch. I think his time may well have come.

In terms of who will drop out, I think both Jacob Murphy and Ryan Fraser will be on the bench, rather than in the team.

Eddie Howe said on Friday that Ryan Fraser had missed training earlier in the week due to a knock against West Ham and I think this has become a regular occurrence. The Scottish international missing bits of training but still selected.

Fraser has done ok but I think maybe today he can get a bit of a rest and Newcastle try a bit of a different line up and formation.

As for Jacob Murphy, he didn’t do too bad at West Ham but poses little threat and playing on the left he didn’t look comfortable.

Eddie Howe was talking positively about Miguel Almiron yesterday and I have a feeling he may well get his first Premier League start in over two months, last making the starting eleven in the 4-0 home defeat to Man City. Almiron can give us some balance as another left footer but is also comfortable if playing on the right, especially if needed defensively to help Krafth.

Chris Wood has played every minute of the five Premier League games since signing and will be leading the line once again.

Joelinton has become one of the first names on the team sheet, whilst Joe Willock improved once again last weekend AND got the crucial goal. Whilst Jonjo Shelvey will once again be the deepest lying midfielder.

Predicted Newcastle team v Brentford:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Bruno G, Almiron, Wood

So the two changes I think Eddie Howe will make.

Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron in for Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy.

