Newcastle and Sunderland – This means things will never be the same between them

One of the benefits of being a contributor on The Mag, is that it sometimes allows me to re-engage with contacts I had previously lost.

I got a message out of the blue recently, from my old South Shields mate Monkhouse.

I first met this lad about 30 years ago and we worked together on the rigs as recently as 2014.

As you can imagine, especially as there is no alcohol offshore, the football banter is regularly at a premium.

Rivalry has always prevailed, mainly between Rangers and Celtic…and of course Newcastle and Sunderland.

With a very calm demeanour and a broad insight into how the mackem mind festers and works, Monkhouse was always the perfect man to have in the black and white corner.

He lives in a street with Sunderland supporters, but confided in me this week, that he has seen a shift in the balance on South Tyneside over the last few years.

South Shields FC have been attracting good attendances, with a considerable amount of their support coming from fans of a previous red and white persuasion. The fact that Kevin Phillips was recently named manager has added another sizeable chunk onto the gates.

My mate told me that he has never known his mackem neighbours to be so despondent, especially on the back of the Newcastle United takeover.

I began serving my apprenticeship in South Shields in the early 1980s, and during this period I would have said it was probably a 50/50 split between Newcastle and Sunderland.

Even though we were in the Second Division, we also had the added bonus and razzmatazz of having Kevin Keegan in our ranks.

This week, I personally feel that Sunderland dodged a bullet when Roy Keane turned down the manager’s job.

I had heard too many bad tales from his first stint at the helm that indicated the man is toxic.

There are Newcastle supporters who genuinely confess that they sympathise with Sunderland’s current predicament and the ignominy of being in the third tier.

I am glad to admit that my good friend Monkhouse and I, are certainly not in that category.

It’s “Que Sera, Sera” territory for me and I believe you eventually reap what you sow.

Now apparently, there are as many South Shields strips being worn, as there are Newcastle and Sunderland ones, in the likes of Marsden Grotto.

This can only mean bad news for one club in the shorter and longer term…and it’s not us.

One thing is for sure though. The banter will never ever be the same again between Newcastle United and Sunderland, whether that be in the pub, or stuck in the middle of the North Sea.

The two clubs have now set out on completely different journeys.

