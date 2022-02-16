Opinion

Newcastle and Sunderland fans pondering the lottery of who owns your football club…

I once had the misfortune of working with a welder who was a Sunderland supporter.

We actually got on alright, but it somewhat irked me that he had emblazoned upon his hard hat, ‘I love Mike Ashley’…

This was back in 2009 and Newcastle United had been deservedly relegated after a shambolic season of woe, that began in earnest with the disgraceful forced departure of Kevin Keegan, when Ashley’s henchmen in the Cockney Mafia carried out their very own code of ‘Cosa Nostra’ on Tyneside.

The mackems stayed up by the skin of their teeth that season and proceeded to basically keep on doing it, until the luck of the Black Cats ran out, culminating in relegation from the EPL in 2017.

Twelve months later and there were mass celebrations on Tyneside as Sunderland finished bottom of the Championship, and re-entered the third tier after an absence of 30 years.

On Monday, as if things couldn’t get any worse for them, Sunderland received another body blow and the fans were sent into meltdown.

During all the mocking derision that Newcastle fans received when Amanda Staveley was bravely and admirably trying to wrestle our club from Ashley’s stranglehold, Sunderland fans, just as much as any supporters of the Septic Six, sat back and scoffed.

They were “taken over” themselves within this period by a young lad called Kyril Louis Dreyfuss (pictured above), who apparently is waiting for an inheritance off his Mammy.

This was a bit of a come down from Michael Dell (don’t laugh) but still enough to send Wearside into raptures.

Since then they have swung from one crisis to another with the new “owner” at the helm, the natives have been getting restless and demanding answers.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Dreyfuss actually doesn’t own the club, but is chairman with a shareholding of 41%.

It turns out that Stewart Donald still holds 34%, Juan Sartori 20% and good old Charlie Methven 5% (remember them, haha).

Yes, the Madrox men are still shafting poor Sunderland, four years after buying the club off Ellis Short for a couple of quid and a packet of Monster Munch.

What started out as a good day for the mackems, as they along with the likes of Man Utd and Spurs fans still rejoiced at the news of Kieran Trippier’s broken foot, had turned into another nightmare by last night.

It also surely makes us as Newcastle United supporters, appreciate the new found stability that Amanda Staveley, the PIF and the Reubens have brought to St James Park.

HTL

