Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Matthew Robson to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0.

A game where it was all about guts and commitment as Newcastle United defended that slender lead.

Kieran Trippier the match winner but a real team effort getting this result over the line.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Didn’t have an awful lot to do in terms of saves, thanks to those in front helping limit Villa to only one shot on target.

However, with the ref giving Villa so many decisions, it meant plenty of free-kicks as well as corners delivered into the box, which Dubravka dealt with well.

Only one goal conceded in the last three games, three goals in the last five PL matches, the number one keeper is back in the groove and giving those in front of him every confidence.

Trippier – 8

What a player!

Very good in defence, got forward well at times when linking with Fraser.

A woeful Villa wall but Trippier’s free-kick took full advantage.

Really hope this foot injury isn’t serious.

Schar – 8

Had treatment a number of times for a head injury but battled through.

One of the numerous players looking so much better under Eddie Howe’s direction.

Looking a far better defender in recent games and whilst didn’t have a lot of chances to bring the ball out of defence, on one occasion he was allowed to stride out from the back and released Fraser behind the Villa defence with a superb ball.

Burn – 9.5

For me, easily the best performance from a central defender by a Newcastle player this season.

Not sure how far beyond that as well but could be some way.

Very good in the air but excellent on the deck as well, also got his foot in so many times when Villa threatened.

Manquillo – 8



Mr dependable and a real star squad player.

Playing on his wrong side, the Spaniard was really good in negating the threat down our left, especially with ASM not always in the right positions when Newcastle were out of possession.

A real miss when he went off just before half-time.

Shelvey – 7.5



Amazing what can happen when you sign a Brazil international midfielder.

Jonjo obviously has got a certain level of natural ability but so many games these past few years when the effort hasn’t matched it.

Guessing he might have cut down on the golf recently…keeps his place in the team if putting in this kind of commitment.

Willock – 7.5



Similar comments as for Shelvey, in many ways.

Last few games it is as though like Jonjo, the former Arsenal player has had a rocket up his backside.

The workrate in closing down the opposition and hassling them time after time, a massive improvement on what we were watching in the early months of the season.

Joelinton – 8.5



Has gone from a £40m centre-forward who can’t score goals to save his life, to a box to box midfielder who can’t score goals to save his life…

However, pretty much every other part of his game he is excelling in now under Eddie Howe. With the exception of scoring and creating goals.

I have a feeling that once we get better quality overall on the pitch, especially once Bruno G is fully up to speed, we will see Joelinton also start to add a decent number of goals and assists, as Newcastle begin to control matches more.

Fraser – 7.5



Once again, looks promising the way he links up with Kieran Trippier.

Has a strange look about him in terms of looking knackered from pretty much the first whistle and yet never stops running the entire match.

Maybe still not absolutely 100% fully fit and potentially more to come from him.

ASM – 6



Not one of his going days.

It was one of those where from very early on our French genius didn’t really look up for it, for whatever reason.

I can take that. ASM gives us so much and like pretty much every other flair player, doesn’t put in the same level of performance every time, unlike what you can expect from say maybe a decent defender.

The elite flair players are the only ones who do that and if ASM is to fulfil his true potential, then added consistency will be key.

Towards the end of the match he did get more involved and relieved some of the pressure, carrying the ball forward in runs which invariably ended up with him being fouled.

Wood – 7



Only one decent cross into him all game and that was just a little too high for him to stand a chance of directing on target, whilst one half decent opportunity did present itself when space did open up for once in the first half, running towards the box he lashed one hide and wide from twenty odd yards out.

Never looked like scoring these last three matches but I think he’s played a significant role in helping to bring in the nine points.

Against Villa he ran himself into the ground and always gave Newcastle a chance to get up the pitch with long balls and working throw-ins up the line.

Had minimal support around him from teammates but that didn’t deter him from keeping going and challenging for everything.

Without this focus of attack up front, I think Sunday would have seen Newcastle’s backline under far more pressure, as Wood also very much defended from the front.

SUBS:

Dummett – 6



Gave it his everything as always, that is never in doubt.

However, his mobility is an issue and looked exposed at time.

A good effort still, as I’m also assuming the Geordie full-back isn’t 100%.

Krafth – 7

Definitely one of his better days in black and white.

Stuck to his task well and whilst he is no Kieran Trippier, carried the ball forward well a number of times. Relieving the pressure and helping to get Newcastle a few free-kicks higher up the pitch.

Bruno G – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Eddie Howe – 9

His game management was superb.

Having to contend with playing half the match without the two full-backs who started and got a very deserved benefit of the doubt, as VAR so marginally ruled out the ‘goal’ from Watkins.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

