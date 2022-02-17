News

New official Newcastle United training update gives clues for West Ham availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery featuring the NUFC players.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match against West Ham.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this Premier League away trip.

Amongst the text that went with Wednesday’s photo gallery, Newcastle United included:

‘The talismanic Kieran Trippier will miss the game – and United’s next few fixtures – after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa, while Javier Manquillo is a doubt after picking up an injury in the same game.

But Matt Targett is back, having been ineligible to face his parent club, and captain Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from the illness which laid him low last weekend.’

The photos published by Newcastle United on Wednesday, featured the following 20 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Ryan Fraser, Dwight Gayle, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Chris Wood

As for the Newcastle United players that we couldn’t see amongst all 61 photos in the official NUFC photo gallery:

Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie and Kieran Trippier are all out for the foreseeable, whilst Federico Fernandez is also long-term injured but hopefully back in the near future.

As with Trippier, Javier Manquillo was forced off on Sunday through injury and doesn’t appear to have trained, so looking very unlikely he will be available on Saturday.

As the club text confirms, Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from illness and was training. Also good to see Fabian Schar involved, after taking a bit of a battering against Villa.

As for those left out of the official 25 man PL squad after the January window, Isaac Hayden is still recovering from knee surgery. However, interesting to see that Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis don’t appear to have been involved in training yesterday, so not sure what the situation is with them and whether this is the norm or not, with the possibility they have been sent to train with the under 23s?

