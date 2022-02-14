News

New Newcastle United shop to open

Monday brings news that a new Newcastle United shop is to open.

As well as signing a kit deal with Newcastle United, Castore operate the club shop at St James Park.

Now they are going to open another Newcastle United shop at the Metrocentre.

Great to see this happening after the shameful 14+ years of Mike Ashley.

Just one of the moves the previous owner made to benefit himself at the expense of the football club, was to close all the official Newcastle United shops apart from the one at St James Park, so that they weren’t competing with his Sports Direct stores.

Very welcome news to see this trend reversed.

The Industry Fashion site report:

British premium sportswear brand of the moment Castore, which signed a kit deal with Newcastle United FC in July 2021 and later opened a standalone store selling replica kit and apparel to fans, is adding a second club store, located at the Metrocentre in Gateshead, Newcastle.

After launching its partnership with Rangers FC in 2020, Castore’s portfolio has grown significantly, not only with the addition of Newcastle United, but also Wolverhampton Wanderers, McLaren Formula 1 and England Cricket.

In addition to the new NUFC store at the Metrocentre, Castore has 13 stores throughout the UK, with plans to open a further 15 sites in 2022.

Castore Co-founder, Tom Beahon, said:

“After a successful few months trading in the new Stadium Store at St James’ Park, Castore is very excited to expand our Newcastle United retail portfolio by announcing our second NUFC store, which is opening in the Metrocentre.

“We have been warmly welcomed by the fans and the city of Newcastle, and we’re looking forward to the latest expansion within the area.”

