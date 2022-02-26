Opinion

Manchester City fan here – Just back to remind Newcastle fans what I told them in November

Back in November (2021) I originally got in touch with The Mag, as a Manchester City fan I had been looking at some of the comments from other City fans, regarding the Newcastle United takeover and to be honest, it didn’t reflect the general feeling.

In the main, we couldn’t have been happier for NUFC, not for any reasons regarding it taking away any criticism from us – we’ve never really been bothered by it – but for the fact that Newcastle had always been a sleeping giant and just needed to attract the best players and now was / is able to.

As I said back then (9 November 2021, Newcastle second bottom with just five points from eleven games), as a Manchester City fan, myself and the vast majority of other City fans, didn’t believe Newcastle would go down – purely for the fact that the momentum of Eddie Howe coming in itself, would lift the players.

At the time, I also said that generally City fans thought that a good majority of the Newcastle players were good enough to blend into a team which would soon be full of TOP quality players.

I did also give a warning, that whenever you win the comments will be “just proves money can buy success”. Whenever you lose “just proves money can’t buy success”.

Well, coming up to almost four months on from that November 2021 article, this Manchester City Fan is just popping back to say thanks for all your comments that followed on from my article.

I predicted you would stay up and hate to say I told you so but…

I told you so.

I’m very rarely wrong – only when my wife tells me I am.

You also signed some TOP players,

Kieran Tripper, yes now injured – bloody typical.

Would have liked to have seen a bit more of Bruno (Guimaraes) than the five minutes so far but I suppose he will be worth the wait.

As predicted, the usual oil and human rights abuses comments (from people who strangely didn’t care about it before the Newcastle United takeover).

I have also been busy trying to remind Liverpool fans when the Premier League season ends, as clearly they think they have won it already…..bless.

Well good luck once again to Newcastle United, onwards and upwards.

(PS Check out my band “The Water Diamonds” – shameless plug, yes I know)

