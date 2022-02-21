Opinion

‘Kurt Zouma, Chris Wood, Craig Dawson, “Meow-gate”…the Truth’

Fair to say I think, that the 3,000 Newcastle United fans inside the London Stadium were ‘happy’ to see Kurt Zouma line up for West Ham.

After all, the ‘clowder’ of inflatable cats that had also made the journey from Tyneside, would have found themselves having made a wasted trip.

I travelled down for the match on a very early train from the Toon and I have to say it was top banter, with the singing / comments to go with the countless inflatable cats.

As well as very much enjoying the trip, the banter, the alcohol, the match and the result (though Newcastle were actually worth the win, not just a draw), I also learnt a few things these past 48 hours or so.

Apparently the correct name for a group of cats, inflatable or not, is that whilst two cats are just a pair, three or more cats are a clowder (other names used for a group of cats, include a clutter, a glaring, or a pounce).

The really big thing though that I have learnt this weekend, is that if people…including the media, really want to believe something on Twitter / social media, then something as unimportant as the actual truth, is not going to stop them.

During the match on Saturday at the London Stadium, this started circulating…’Chris Wood kept shouting ‘meow’ at Kurt Zouma, leading Craig Dawson to make a complaint to referee Chris Kavanagh at half-time.’

A quick search online brought up countless follow ups to the above, with these such a small collection…

‘Chris Wood was reported to the ref for making “Meow” noises to Zouma.’

‘Craig Dawson complained to the referee yesterday about Chris Wood’s behavior during the game. What was he doing you ask?

The striker made “Meow” noises every time he was dueling with Kurt Zouma.’

‘Rumours are that Craig Dawson complained to the Ref during the West Ham Newcastle game because Chris Wood kept ‘meowing’ at Kurt Zouma.’

‘After Chris Wood apparently meowed at Kurt Zouma all game (I thoroughly approve) – Who did you last meow at?’

‘There are reports that Craig Dawson complained to the referee in today’s game against Newcastle, as striker Chris Wood was taunting his team-mate Kurt Zouma by saying ‘meow’ to him…’

‘Top sh.thousery by Chris Wood for meowing at Kurt Zouma during the West Ham v Newcastle game today.’

‘Incredible scene! Kurt Zouma’s team-mate Craig Dawson complained to the referee as Newcastle striker Chris Wood kept throwing ‘meows’ at Zouma during West Ham-Newcastle.’

‘West Ham reportedly complained to the referee during the Newcastle game because Chris Wood kept ‘meowing’ at Kurt Zouma.’

‘Chris Wood winding Kurt Zouma up all game by saying “meow”, the game I loved is coming back.’

‘The best thing I’ve heard in a while is that Chris Wood was meowing at Kurt Zouma.’

‘Craig Dawson complained to the referee at half time about Chris Wood.

The Newcastle striker made “Meow” noises every time he was close to Kurt Zouma.’

‘Craig Dawson complained to the Ref during the West Ham Newcastle game because Chris Wood kept ‘meowing’ at Kurt Zouma.’

‘Craig Dawson made a complaint to the referee at half time about Chris Wood who kept on shouting “Meow!” at Kurt Zouma.’

‘There are reports that Craig Dawson complained to the referee in yesterday’s game against Newcastle, that Newcastle United striker Chris Wood was taunting his West Ham United team-mate Kurt Zouma by saying ‘meow’ to him.’

‘Chris Wood following Kurt Zouma around the pitch meowing like a cat, makes him a legend in the making.’

‘Can we all have a moment of appreciation for Chris Wood for meowing at Kurt Zouma all game.’

‘Chris Wood repeatedly saying Meoww to Kurt Zouma is the highlight of the weekend.’

‘Chris Wood imitated the “meowing” of a cat every time he tackled Kurt Zouma yesterday.’

‘West Ham players complaining to the referee today…because Chris Wood kept shouting “meeeow” at Kurt Zouma.’

There is a common theme that runs through absolutely every single one of these follow ups above, whether from ‘journalists’ or fans.

Not a single one of them quotes the source of where they originally got the ‘story’ from.

There is a very good reason for that.

Very predictably, there is no credible source, certainly from what I have found, having looked and looked.

Literally, it appears that somebody, most likely a Newcastle fan, has simply made it up.

Yes, just made it up, with then what seems a never ending stream of people ready and willing to repeat it, because it is funny, well if it were true…

Chris Wood didn’t repeatedly shout ‘Meow’ at Kurt Zouma during the match, Craig Dawson didn’t go and complain about it to referee Chris Kavanagh at half-time, none of it happened. Unless of course you can prove it to me otherwise. You know, like a proper first hand report, where somebody such as the referee or one of the players is actually spoken to and confirms it. I know it is pretty boring a lot of the time, the truth, but journalists especially should be taking some notice of it (the truth).

Back in the day, when Paul Gascoigne was in his prime, you could well have imagined him doing something like this with Kurt Zouma. Maybe back in the seventies as well, when characters ruled the game and headlines, there would have been a fair few probably up for doing the same.

However, this simply didn’t happen with Chris Wood and Kurt Zouma on Saturday at the London Stadium, no matter how much we all wish that it had…

