Kieran Trippier releases statement after injury diagnosis

Kieran Trippier has been the stand out Newcastle United signing so far.

The England full-back helping NUFC pick up ten points in the four Premier League games he has started.

Sunday was a typical all action and eventful performance, scoring his second crucial goal in consecutive matches and then forced off through injury just after half-time.

Monday morning saw Newcastle United confirm (see below) that the right-back has a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Media claims have put the recovery time as anything between six and eleven weeks.

Which when translated to the rest of this season, could mean anything from a return at the start of April and maybe as many as ten of the fifteen PL games still to play, or if the worst extreme, around the start of May and only possibly the last few matches.

Following the club’s statement, Kieran Trippier has released a brief one of his own on Monday afternoon.

Kieran Trippier via his personal Twitter account – 14 February 2022:

“It’s really frustrating to have picked up the injury yesterday.

“We’ve built some momentum and long may that continue.

“I will remain positive and work as hard as I can on my rehab to be back fit as quickly as possible.

“Thank you all for your very kind messages of support!”

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 14 February 2022:

‘Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old scored the game’s only goal at St. James’ Park to help the Magpies to a third successive Premier League win, but had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining a foot injury.

Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.

Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.’

