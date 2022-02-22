Opinion

Journalists, pundits and rival fans upset that Newcastle United signed players they needed

Newcastle United were much talked about ahead of the 2022 January transfer window.

Were the new owners going to ‘buy’ Premier League survival?

Then if so, which players were they going to sign in this so unfair (according to those who don’t like Newcastle United) attempt at bending the rules…?

Those rivals / critics / enemies, conveniently ignoring the fact that if Newcastle United did do significant business in this transfer window, then it was simply part of the levelling up needed after the vast majority of Mike Ashley’s woeful 28 transfer windows, especially the two most recent – which had seen only one player (Joe Willock) signed across the entirety of a full year.

The build up to January did your head in and then once the window actually opened, truly ridiculous.

The media linking Newcastle United with pretty much every single player you could (and couldn’t) think of, with actually some of the transfer tales (0.1%?) even true.

The journalists, pundits and rival fans that were so desperate to see Newcastle United fail, just so wanted NUFC to play absolute fortunes on foreign strikers and creative players who had never played in the Premier League before, in the hope they would prove totally unsuitable, unable to quickly adjust, be massive failures, ensure our club were relegated.

As it happened, those enemies of our club were simply left gutted, that Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners had signed players that were needed, rather than fantasy football signings who were top rated on FIFA.

It was quite remarkable that after being ridiculed for having the worst defence in the Premier League (thanks to the work and dedication put in by Steve Bruce over the course of two years and three months), the Newcastle United new owners and Head Coach were now being…ridiculed for bringing in Premier League defenders to help put that right. Where are all these superstar strikers you needed to sign to get the goals?

Well, you have to balance who you need AND who you can sign. Getting teams to allow their best players to leave mid-season, especially if they are goalscorers and / or creative, is far more difficult than it is with defenders. Whilst you also often need to have other factors on your side such as great timing and / or release clauses and so on.

So who did Newcastle United actually sign in January 2022 (including purchase price and my marks out of 10 rankings for what we have seen so far)?

Kieran Trippier (£12m) 9.5

Outstanding. I think he has already become the best right-back the vast majority of us have seen play for Newcastle United.

Started four PL games, three wins and a draw, scored crucial goals in two of the wins and that is on top of exemplary defending and leadership.

Dan Burn (£13m) 9.0

Two starts and two man of the match displays and four points from a possible six, arguably the two best centre-back performances that NUFC fans have seen for some considerable time.

Matt Targett (Loan) 8.0

So solid on the left, two starts and a draw and a win, at last Newcastle United have a left-back who can defend and get up the pitch. As opposed to being able to do only one or the other, or neither…

Chris Wood (£25m) 7.0

Started all five PL matches in 2022, Newcastle United unbeaten and picking up 11 points from a possible 15.

The striker playing every minute of every game so far, working so hard and leading from the front, including defending from the front. If you still claim that Wood hasn’t played a full part in helping to get those three wins and two draws, you are truly deluded.

Bruno Guimaraes (£35m initial fee) N/A

The rest of the team, especially the other new signings, helping to give Eddie Howe the luxury of being able to wait before starting the most exciting signing of the window. Allowing him to settle in first, Bruno never having played a single PL match previously, unlike the other four new boys who have countless PL matches already on their CVs.

Before the introduction of the January signings, Newcastle United had picked up 11 points from 19 Premier League games and conceded a horrendous 42 goals.

Since January signings have been involved, NUFC accumulating 11 points from only five Premier League matches AND conceding only three goals in over eight hours of football.

We await with massive interest to see what Bruno G will bring to the party but basically, for a £50m collective outlay on Trippier, Wood, Burn and Targett, they have helped Eddie Howe and the existing players totally transform the outlook of the club.

I think it is interesting to compare Newcastle United’s three goals conceded since the 2022 January window opened, with the other six Premier League relegation contenders.

This is how many PL goals these clubs have conceded from 1 January 2022 onwards (up to 21 February 2022):

Brentford (17), Everton (11), Leeds (14), Watford (8), Burnley (5), Norwich (11).

That is 66 goals conceded by the other six relegation threatened clubs in 2022, so far, an average of 11 per club. Safe to say that if Newcastle United had also conceded that 11 goals average in matches since the turn of the year, rather than three, we would not be seeing Newcastle currently four points clear of trouble.

To bring in four Premier League experienced regulars, as well as Guimaraes, was astonishingly good work by Eddie Howe and the new owners.

Newcastle United going from relegation certainties for many, to now having a great platform that they can use as a springboard to go on and make sure of safety, all things being equal.

