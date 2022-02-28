News

Joelinton explains what inspires him ‘For the fans, for my family, for all the people behind me’

When it comes to Joelinton, what can you say?

As Newcastle United fans we have seen plenty of players over the years prove us wrong.

However, proving us JOELINTON levels wrong…this has just been insane.

To be honest though, I don’t think any of this has been the fault of either Joelinton OR the Newcastle supporters.

Both the Brazilian and the fans, victims of the ridiculous way the club was operating under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Dumb and dumber?

Joelinton scored his eighth goal on the occasion of his 93rd Premier League appearance on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium. However, we have rapidly learnt these past four or five months that whilst goalscoring is something that does need to be part of what he brings to the table, with Joelinton, he is about so much more than that.

Reflecting on that splendid headed goal that set Newcastle on their way to the 2-0 win over Brentford, Joelinton explaining why he ran the length of the pitch to the travelling NUFC fans, ‘Yes, it is a great feeling to score. Every time you score it is a great feeling. I ran to the fans because they support me, they support the team. A long trip and they deserve it, they are always behind us. The goal is for the fans, for my family, for all the people behind me.’

Joelinton is now giving so much to this Eddie Howe inspired Newcastle United team and making clear just how good a player he is. However, just imagine if he can end up being a midfielder with his skill set AND one that can be getting up towards scoring double figure goals? Just imagine.

Joelinton talking to NUFC TV after the latest Newcastle win, Eddie Howe’s team getting all three points at Brentford:

“I think it was a great game.

“We started well, we press, we play well, we did everything the coach [Eddie Howe] asked us to do.”

Interviewer:

“Tell us about the header that opened the scoring?”

Joelinton:

“Yes, I’m happy. It happened so quickly.

“I think it was the work we did in the week, worked hard, tried to be better.

“Today I was lucky to score a goal.”

Interviewer:

“It looked like it meant a lot to you, you ran all the way up the pitch to the Newcastle fans, can you tell us why you did that?”

Joelinton:

“Yes, it is a great feeling to score. Every time you score it is a great feeling.

“I ran to the fans because they support me, they support the team.

“A long trip and they deserve it, they are always behind us.

“The goal is for the fans, for my family, for all the people behind me.”

Interviewer:

“That result takes us up to fourteenth, tell us about the impact Eddie Howe has had?”

Joelinton:

“After he arrived we started to play better.

“Now we start to win and the confidence is high, positive things around the group.

“Now just enjoy today and then Monday, working hard and looking forward to the next game.”

Interviewer:

“Bruno Guimaraes got more minutes, how is he settling in, how much is he enjoying his time here so far?”

Joelinton:

“He is a great guy and I’m happy for him.

“Everyone wants to play and his energy when he came on the pitch.

“It will help us a lot and I am very happy for him.”

Interviewer:

“How good is this for the confidence and how much work is there still to do?”

Joelinton:

“It is great to win, a hard game to play here, they are a good team.

“It is good, the confidence is high, I think we play well.

“The way we play now is…we have to keep going. Hard work, the concentration.

“Yes, it is just work hard and try to do our best each day in the training and look forward to the games.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

