Joe Willock problems made public

Nobody would pretend that there has been an instant transformation under Eddie Howe with Joe Willock, a player who had ended up looking totally lost.

However, after missing from mid-December to mid-January through illness and / or injury, Eddie Howe brought Joe Willock back into the team for Leeds away.

The work behind the scenes from the Head Coach on both Joe Willock and the team overall, now producing a very different looking scenario.

Joe Willock has improved with each of these four matches, as have the team overall, winning three and getting that draw at West Ham when all three points would have been the deserved result. The former Gunner now looking a far far better player who knows exactly what his role now is at the club, a much better player than he ever looked last season despite the goals.

Thing is as well, his overall play has been excellent AND his goal threat is developing all the time, his driving run winning the free-kick that Trippier got the winner from against Villa, the determination and clever touch yesterday to get in the box and win a point against West Ham.

After the draw against West Ham last weekend, Joe Willock had this to say about Eddie Howe, just one of the many players who have spoken about how good a job Howe has done in repairing the absolute mess he inherited from Steve Bruce:

“Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager…not only a brilliant manager, a brilliant person as well. He is a manager that we all trust and we are all buying into what he wants to do. A guy that I have a close relationship with, I’m really happy he is here and really happy how far he has taken us. Long may it continue.”

Joe Willock also pointing out how the shift from ultra defensive tactics under Steve Bruce, to progressive ones under Eddie Howe, are helping both performances and results:

“We want to go into every game and win it. We are not coming here to sit back. We are not coming here to play on the counter-attack. We are coming here to press teams high and win football matches.”

The truth was that last season Steve Bruce totally fluked it, Joe Willock a last gasp cheap and cheerful loan signing right at the end of the January 2021 transfer window. A player who had scored one goal in 40 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, who didn’t actually play all that well overall when he was at Newcastle last season BUT had great finishing, scoring an unbelievable eight goals despite only 17 opportunities / shots.

Now it has been revealed just what challenges Joe Willock has faced this season, largely explaining why he struggled so badly until returning to the first team after the new year.

The Telegraph giving this insight:

‘Sources have told Telegraph Sport that no player has occupied more of Howe’s time than Willock. The 22-year-old has been indulged, encouraged and comforted, but he has also been shown some “really tough love” too.

Telegraph Sport can reveal for the first time just how difficult things were for the former Arsenal midfielder, who was effectively forced out of his boyhood club by Mikel Arteta. He moved hundreds of miles away from his family and friends, living on his own in a rural, isolated location in Northumberland – a decision made when he was advised to avoid the distractions of Newcastle’s famous nightlife.

Willock has suffered from severe homesickness, silently at first, possibly because he was worried how it would be perceived, until coaching staff realised what was wrong and spoke to him about the upheaval in his personal life.

When things had gone well on the pitch, Willock had been able to hide his emotional discomfort at leaving London for the first time, but having made the move permanent when he belatedly accepted he was not going to play first team football for Arsenal if he stayed, the shock to the system crippled him. His form immediately suffered and fans slowly turned against him, mistakenly leaping to the conclusion his loan form had given a false impression of his ability while others took his poor body language and unhappiness as a sign he did not really want to play for the club.

There may have been some early misgivings, but Willock is far more settled and his happiness off the pitch, as well as Howe’s decision to challenge and, initially criticise him, has had the desired effect.’

I know it is stating the obvious but…players are people, not machines, so any number of factors can affect their performance for better or worse.

Easy to forget that going into this season, at 21 years old, Joe Willock was / is easily (and by some distance in most cases!) the youngest player in this Newcastle United team.

I think it is also easy to ignore the sheer stupidity that existed at the club when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were here, waiting the entire summer before signing Joe Willock only three days before Newcastle United kicked off their season against West Ham, Willock having absolutely zero pre-season with his teammates.

You also have to have complete sympathy for the summer signing when playing in the early season shambles under Bruce, where players clearly had no belief in the former Head Coach as match after match went by without a win.

Eddie Howe has certainly in these 2022 Premier League matches got the rewards / return from all the work he has put into Joe Willock, his overall match contribution and work rate excellent, plus now adding a real goal threat once again.

