Opinion

‘It’s almost as if Newcastle United replaced a bad coach with a good one…’

As we are all in a relatively good mood (the news on Trippier’s foot notwithstanding), I thought I’d share some observations that give me reasons to be cheerful with Newcastle United…

Newcastle have gained more points in their last five games than they did in their first 18.

A team that gets 11 points from five games is at a different level to one that gets ten from 18. Newcastle have been both this season, and I know which one I prefer. Only Man City, Liverpool and Wolves have fared better in their last five.

We can ignore the likes of Agbonlahor and Keys.

We live in a world of influencers, clicks and likes. It pays to be controversial, or – in other words – talk rubbish. Richard Keys’ career has declined at the same rate that his face has reddened. He has gone BBC > ITV > Channel 4 > TalkSport > Al Jazeera > Fox Sports > ESPN Star Sports > BeIN Sports. The logical – his only – next step – is a podcast sponsored by Anusol. He is desperate to be relevant, and he just isn’t. I’m not sure he ever was. His pronouncements on football matters are the demented ravings of an angry old man who knows his time has passed.

Gabby Agbonlahor is the kind of bonehead that they recruit for Reality TV shows. Prepared to suffer any amount of humiliation to be famous, and too thick to realise we are laughing at them, not with them. Agbonlahor knows there are 1,000 ex-pros who are looking for a break in the media. Some of them even hire PR consultants to prepare pitches for them. They are snapping at his heels, telling the people at TalkSport that they are capable of saying even stupider things than he does. So Gabby ploughs on, piling drivel on top of excrement, believing he has a gift for punditry. He hasn’t – he’s there for clickbait. Not on fan will be influenced by his buffoonery, not one player will pay him a second’s attention, and once TalkSport replace him, no one will offer him a job.

Listen to Richard Keys and Gabby Agbonlahor if you like, but take what they say for what it is – errant nonsense disguised as informed opinion

Wood = Joselu? Maybe that’s not so terrible

I saw a few Toon fans saying that Chris Wood reminded them of Joselu after the Villa game. Tries hard, wins his battles, can’t score.

Well, Joselu has enjoyed something of a renaissance since going back to Spain. He is currently the joint second top scorer in La Liga. Only Benzema has scored more, and Jos plays for Alavés, who have spent many more seasons in the third tier of Spanish football than the first. He has won more headers than anyone in Spain, and his shooting accuracy at Alavés is 60%. Callum Wilson’s at Newcastle United is 41%. I am not making this up!

I’m not saying that we shouldn’t have sold Jos, but I am saying that if Wood can be as bad for us as Jos is for Alavés, I won’t complain.

Joelinton

Talking of whom, the one Newcastle front man that received more flak than Jos did from the Geordie faithful was Joelinton. Looking back, it seems strange that we ever played him there at all. It’s obvious now that there was a dominant midfielder in there all along.

When Eddie Howe came to Newcastle with money to spend, I hoped that Joe, Shelvey and Fraser would have been three of the players he would be looking to replace. In the case of the latter two, I knew they could do good things, they just never seemed bothered enough to do it for Newcastle. I don’t know what Eddie how did to them (or what Steve Bruce did to them for that matter), but he’s got them both back to somewhere near their best.

Joelinton is different. Like Joselu before him, willing but limited. Not cut out for the rigours of the Premier League. Seemingly, Eddie Howe and his staff took one look at him and realised it wasn’t the player, it was the coaching. Back he went into midfield, and a star was born. Against Villa, he had more touches (44), won more total duels (12) and made more tackles (6) than any other player.

It’s almost as if Newcastle United replaced a bad coach with a good one…

