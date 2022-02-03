News

Isaac Hayden releases personal statement after his name missing from Newcastle’s official PL squad

Isaac Hayden has released a personal statement on Thursday night.

This follows the release of the official Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad (see below) for the final 17 matches.

Only these 25 players (plus those classified as under 21s) can play in the remainder of the season.

Newcastle United ending up with 28 senior players after the January transfer window.

Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark left out, with Isaac Hayden the third one.

Using his personal Twitter account, Isaac Hayden releasing this statement after the announcement of the squad – 3 February 2022:

“I am bitterly disappointed to have not been included in the 25 man squad for the second half of the season due to injury.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for me, with injuries massively affecting my availability for the club.

“Now is a time for me to reflect.

“I’ll be working harder than ever before to come back stronger, as I always do.

“I’ll be a supporter like everyone else and I’ll be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can for the rest of the season.

“We all want to see the club climb the table as much as possible and I am no exception.

“Take care.

“Isaac.”

Newcastle United official announcement – 3 February 2022:

‘Newcastle United have named their 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The January transfer window closed on Monday night, meaning all Premier League clubs had to resubmit their squads to the league this week.

Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimarães and Dan Burn all joined the Magpies during the window, while Matt Targett arrived on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Isaac Hayden suffered a long-term knee injury in December, so has not been named in the squad for the second part of the season, while defenders Ciaran Clark and Jamal Lewis also miss out.

​​Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the second half of the season is: 1 Martin Dúbravka 3 Paul Dummett 5 Fabian Schär 6 Jamaal Lascelles 7 Joelinton 8 Jonjo Shelvey 9 Callum Wilson 10 Allan Saint-Maximin 11 Matt Ritchie 13 Matt Targett 15 Kieran Trippier 17 Emil Krafth 18 Federico Fernández 19 Javier Manquillo 20 Chris Wood 21 Ryan Fraser 23 Jacob Murphy 24 Miguel Almirón 26 Karl Darlow 28 Joe Willock 29 Mark Gillespie 33 Dan Burn 34 Dwight Gayle 36 Sean Longstaff 39 Bruno Guimarães’

