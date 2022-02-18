Opinion

I’d expected so much more from the St James Park experience…

Newcastle United – The Pioneers Of The New World

What a week!

What a start to the year!

What a time to be a Newcastle fan!

There is still a long way to go this season (as I repeatedly said when the doom and gloom merchants were stating that we were pretty much gone already), but let’s be honest, what a place we are in now.

If you had told me on October the 1st that by mid-February we would have the Newcastle United takeover most of us wanted, five new players, a four point cushion on the relegation zone and be unbeaten in the Premier League in 2022, even I (Mr Optimism) may have felt this scenario farfetched.

Here we are though. I’ll repeat it again. What a time to be a Newcastle United fan.

Mike Ashley was like a dementor to this football club. He sucked all the happiness out of the club, the fanbase, the players.

Amanda Staveley has come along and conjured up a PIFtronus to chase him and his posse away.

We are back in every way now. I stayed in Newcastle for six days last week so that I could be at the back-to-back home games. I never imagined I would have such an incredible time.

The Everton game was sensational. Growing up in the South West, the story of the Newcastle support was the stuff of legend. My mum took me to quite a few away games as a nipper, but I only made it up to St James Park a couple of times.

Mike Ashley bought the club when I was nineteen. Over the following decade and a half, I probably didn’t attend many more than ten games at St James’ and to be honest, I was disappointed by the lack of the fabled home support. The cauldron of passion that I had imagined was non-existent. Sure, away games were always rowdy, and I would get to four or five of them a year, but at home I didn’t experience anything like what I’d anticipated.

Only twice was I impressed. When we played Sunderland in the last relegation season, just after Mr Johnson had had his troubles. The atmosphere that day was good, as you’d expect from a local derby. The following season I was lucky enough to be there for the post-match drama as news filtered through that we’d won the Championship. That was a great occasion and the atmosphere had been buzzing that day.

Apart from that, I really couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Yes, our away support was phenomenal, but I’d expected so much more from the St James Park experience.

This season everything has changed.

In the words of Castore; A New Start, A New Better.

Everything is better now. In less than half a year we’ve gained better owners, better players, better coaching staff, a better looking stadium and a much, much better atmosphere.

I’ve attended five home games since the takeover. I flew once and the other times I’ve driven. It’s five and a half hours each way for me but it’s worth every mile to finally overdose on that legendary Geordie passion.

Against Tottenham, in the Gallowgate, the carnival was relentless. We weren’t lying when we chanted that we were going to have a party when Ashley sold the club.

Brentford, Eddie Howe’s first game. Sat in the Milburn I could hear the noise emanating from every stand. The Gallowgate were the standard bearers as ever but nigh on every fan played their part. Eddie hadn’t quite made it to the dugout that day, but the walls of his hotel must have trembled from the racket we were creating.

Watford, I bought my tickets late and ended up in an elevated seat in the Leazes End, away fans just above me. Not quite the same levels from the crowd but still better than anything from most of those games in the Ashley era.

Against Everton, back in the Milburn, I felt part of something so special. Everything about the game was brilliant. The dominant performance, the barracking of Jurassic Pickford, the non-stop singing / chanting, the Trippier free-kick. To top it all off, we won and dragged ourselves out of the relegation zone for the first time all season.

Villa in the East Stand (I decided to complete the set) was a tougher watch but the commitment was exceptional again. We earned another three points, our third win on the bounce and stretched the distance from us to eighteenth. The atmosphere, whilst not at the level of the stratospheric Everton game, was still impressive. The referee’s shocking performance meant there were as many shouts of anger as of joy but the support for the team was unrelenting.

When Bruce departed after eight Premier League games, we were 19th with three points and no wins. Graeme Jones took charge of two draws and a loss to maintain our 19th spot but nearly double our points in less than half the games.

In the same amount of time Eddie Howe managed to get an extra 13 points (nearly three times as many as the combined efforts of Bruce and Jones) and only lost at home once to Man City and away to perennial Champions League chasers Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester (although Leicester are chasing about as effectively as a three legged fox this season).

Add the latest win into the mix and Howe has now picked up 16 points from a possible 36. Hardly title winning form but when you consider how despondent we felt not so long ago, this is some achievement.

If we stay up this season, it will feel like the beginning of something extraordinary. It will be our Keegan moment. I wasn’t born when Keegan shocked the football world to come to us as a player. I’d only just started actively supporting Newcastle when the same man was leaving the club as manager (the first time) and didn’t experience the way he transformed the club from near a near third division entity to almost Premier League Champions.

When Bobby came home, I was only 11 and didn’t appreciate the magnitude of his appointment.

The closest I’ve had to a special, historic moment was Rafa Benitez coming to the club. Highly decorated, world class Rafa joining a relegation battle and staying to get us back to the top division when his initial efforts were in vain. That was pretty special but, like everything else, Ashley tarnished that and stopped it blossoming into a truly historic and memorable period.

But this could be our time. For all those fans around my age or younger, this could be the moment that we talk about in thirty years time. The season that we went 14 games without a win but did something no other club had ever done and turned it around and survived.

If we take that first step, who knows what the future holds. Who knows what else I’ll be telling my grandkids about and writing about on The Mag when I’m enjoying the pension lifestyle decades from now.

This a new era, a new adventure. Trippier, Wood, Bruno, Targett and Burn are the pioneers that have ventured to the new world. In the summer, more settlers will arrive. They will all look to play their part in building something incredible, something unrecognisable. We’ve got our club back and it could be on the path to becoming greater than it’s ever been.

