Opinion

I said this little prayer for the Mackems the other night…

I know that Sunderland have their sympathisers…

Including some on The Mag (hence the article) in the comments section of articles.

So I said this little prayer the other night for the unlucky Black Cats, the one and only gift that keeps giving…. Sunderland AFC.

‘The mackems father,

Who is Charlie Methven….

Shallow be thy name.

When Burton come,

Thy will be done….

In Sunlun,

As it is in Eastleigh.

Come and help replace pink seats,

We’ll forgive you your bus passes

For Charlie loves his sun tan,

The shares a different story…

Forever not clever

Amen’

When Newcastle United aren’t playing, or there is an international break so the top clubs can have a rest, I can always rely on the “Lads” (haha) to come up with the sort of entertaining slapstick I used to enjoy as a boy, watching the great Laurel and Hardy.

Gary Bennett was in top form on Radio Newcastle on Tuesday night for the Sunderland game against the mighty Burton Albion, managed to string four words together this time, rather than his usual “not good enough.”

Now I know we are going to get the usual comments of…”We shouldn’t speak so soon” and “Enjoy it while it lasts”, but lets face it, we are up and beyond that.

In reality, Sunderland cannot hold a candle to Newcastle now, especially with our financial might.

I would be amazed if we end up with as many as six Tyne / Wear derbies in the next ten seasons.

That would be their new “Six ina rowa marra” or their “Get in, we got to play the Mags” moments.

I said at the back end of last year after the Newcastle United takeover, that it had knocked these beggars for six.

I don’t feel sorry for Sunderland’s predicament one iota and I believe that 90% of Geordies feel the same.

