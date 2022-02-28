Opinion

‘I confess, I was one of those, only a month ago, who saw Newcastle United in the Championship next season’

The dust has settled on all the ins and outs of the past few months at Newcastle United.

What a relief for us as supporters, to finally see us waking up from those doldrums brought about by a disinterested businessman and self-confessed Spurs supporter!!

A situation made all the worst, when having a manager who should never have been given the job in the first place, due to too much emotional attachment which covered his eyes to the real blood and guts of running a decent playing team.

Once again, proving good players often make terrible managers.

That though is now all in the past at Newcastle United and with Mr Howe now bringing some passion back to the way this set of players take the field.

Along with solid investment.

We can now believe that this great club can indeed challenge in the future, for things the city and its supporters well deserve.

I was, I confess, one of those who did see Newcastle United playing Championship football next season…and that only a month ago.

Saturday’s performance and result at Brentford, yet another added to the list of impressive days watching NUFC under Eddie Howe.

I now believe we can stay in the Premier League and fight for much better things.

Those Newcastle United players who previously looked so unmotivated, now having a new lease of life.

Long may it continue.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

(Steve Bruce’s ears will be burning with these latest comments from Newcastle United star – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s key victory – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 match report – Read HERE)

