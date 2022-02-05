Opinion

Happy to be a Middlesbrough supporter for one night

Newcastle United may have been eliminated from this season’s FA Cup by Cambridge United, but as a ‘neutral’ (ha ha), it was lovely to see the once mighty Manchester United beaten by Middlesbrough at Old Trafford last night.

The fourth round match started with the home supporters singing that they were still “famous and they’re going to Wembley.”

It’s funny isn’t it how important the domestic cups can become when you haven’t won the Premier League for nine years, or had success in the Champions League for 14 years?

Playing their strongest side, Man Utd should have been out of sight after 20 minutes, and TV viewers were even treated to a wonderful penalty miss by Ronaldo (it was made even funnier when he looked down at the penalty spot, as if to atone for himself).

The home side did go in 1-0 up at half-time, but a gutsy Middlesbrough equalised in the second half to the hysterics of the Man Utd players and supporters.

In the build up to the goal the ball had ricocheted off a Boro arm, but after a VAR check, the goal rightfully stood.

Extra-time and then penalties ensued and it was the Teessiders who joyously prevailed. Well done Middlesbrough.

After the shenanigans of transfer deadline day and the Jesse Lingard saga, I enjoyed this result immensely.

It is also just a week since a journalist at the Manchester Evening News, spitefully advised “United” to go out and do all they could to scupper Bruno Guimaraes move to Newcastle.

As I said on The Mag last week, Manchester United along with Arsenal and Spurs, are the first three of the ‘Septic 6’ that will be reeled in by the new ambitious Newcastle United in the next few years, as we start heading for the top.

Everything will be that much better if Eddie and the boys have came back from their Arabian sabbatical, ready to have a real blast at avoiding relegation.

We will then hopefully be able to play Man Utd next season, on an evener keel, the kind not seen since the days of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

HTL.

