News

Graham Potter reflects on final conversation with ‘great guy’ Dan Burn before his move back home

Graham Potter has been talking about the departure of Dan Burn.

The Brighton boss speaking ahead of their FA Cup clash at Tottenham on Saturday.

Dan Burn of course having the weekend off, at least in terms of playing a match, as Newcastle are already out of the competition, allowing maximum preparation time for Tuesday’s vital Premier League home match with Everton.

The now former Brighton defender set to make his NUFC first team debut, likely to be one of three doing so, with Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett also in line to start.

Graham Potter full of praise for ‘great guy’ Dan Burn and believing it was a deal that all parties could be happy with.

Potter’s comments in line with the whole way Brighton have handled the transfer as a club.

Thanks for the memories, Big Dan Burn. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCjzBHHGzn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 1, 2022

Obviously they held out for the highest possible transfer fee but once the deal was agreed, they have been very professional and open about it all, rather than scoring cheap points and / or attempting to undermine their now former player.

Romelu thought he’d seen the back of BDB this season… 😳 Round three coming up! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/CSCjoX1NMJ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 1, 2022

Graham Potter talks about Dan Burn leaving Brighton for Newcastle United and his final conversation with the defender before he left – 3 February 2022:

“He has done fantastic with us, brilliant.

“A real part of what we try to do on and off the pitch.

“Took on the challenges with the utmost professionalism, utmost effort.

“We were sort of laughing that [Adama] Traore got a move to Barcelona and he was the one that was a bit Kryptonite to him, so he was thankful for that, sort of half-joking that he was the one that got him the move there.

“I wished him well from everyone here.

“He was just a great guy and I think it is one of those situations that is a win, win, win for everybody.

“Newcastle get a good player, a good character, we get a good fee, the player gets a move to his boyhood club.

“So it is a nice story.”

