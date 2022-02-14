News

Garth Crooks picks Newcastle United main man in his Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James Park.

I think there were a few contenders on Sunday afternoon for a Premier League team of the week but no complaints with the identity of this Garth Crooks choice…

Crooks declaring: ‘A player who always caught my eye…’

The BBC Sport man selecting Dan Burn after a magnificent performance.

Garth Crooks believes that Dan Burn ‘is a snip at £13m’ and ‘seems like just what the Magpies need to tighten things up at the back.’

I don’t think many Newcastle fans will be disagreeing with any of that, as the Geordie defender was outstanding after returning home and eventually making his NUFC first team debut at the age of 29.

Considering some of the transfer fees paid these days for defenders, I was amused to see so many ‘experts’ talking about Newcastle massively over paying for Dan Burn.

It is only one match but for me, his display just confirmed what I have seen from him on the vast majority of occasions when I watched Brighton play.

The fact that Burn is a Geordie and lifelong Newcastle fan is the cherry on the top of the deal, as there is absolutely zero doubt on his commitment to the cause.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Dan Burn in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Dan Burn:

“He was a player who always caught my eye when he played for Brighton and seemed to improve under Graham Potter.

“So I wasn’t entirely surprised when Eddie Howe decided to invest in such a dependable defender.

“Burn is a snip at £13m, while his debut for Newcastle against Aston Villa proved just how effective he can be.

“He can play almost anywhere across the back four and seems like just what the Magpies need to tighten things up at the back.

“A very impressive debut.

“Did you know?

“Burn made more clearances (three) than any other Newcastle player against Aston Villa.”

Goalkeeper – Jose Sa (Wolves)

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Dan Burn (Newcastle)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Che Adams (Southampton)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

