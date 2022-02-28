News

Garth Crooks picks 3 Newcastle players in PL team of the week – 2 obvious, 1 maybe not so

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three players from the game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

No prizes for guessing the identity of two of the Garth Crooks choices…

Crooks declaring:

‘Joelinton has been a revelation since the arrival of Howe and so have Newcastle.’

and

‘Howe said after his performance against West Ham when he scored the equaliser, that this was a player [Joe Willock] who with the right development could go a long way. I think he’s right.’

As for the pundit’s other choice of Newcastle player in his team of the week, it isn’t that I think he is a wrong choice, just a maybe that his performances have been flying under the radar a little bit, especially when it comes to journalists, pundits…well pretty much anybody who isn’t a Newcastle fan.

‘Not only did Schar find himself on the halfway line in open play after defending a corner in his own penalty area, but fought off a challenge, looked up and played the most exquisite ball for Willock to score. What is Eddie Howe doing at Newcastle?’

Yes, what indeed is Eddie Howe managing to do at Newcastle United…?

Steve Bruce was always so happy to blame the players, throw them under a bus rather than taking proper responsibility for what was happening on the pitch. So many pundits happy to back up their mate, saying no blame attached to Brucey because what could anybody do with these rubbish players…

However, along with the likes of Fraser, Joelinton, Shelvey and others, Fabian Schar is proving where the massive problem really was.

How great is it to now have somebody so decent and capable as Eddie Howe in charge!

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Joelinton, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Joelinton:

“From the moment Josh Dasilva made that awful tackle on Matt Targett, Brentford’s fate was sealed.

“It’s difficult enough trying to get the West London club to win with 11 men, never mind having a player dismissed for trying to show how good you are. If Dasilva tries to win the ball in a conventional manner no-one gets hurt and there is no sending-off.

“Newcastle on the other hand are professional, calm and winning under Howe.

“One player who seems to be thriving under the new regime is Joelinton.

“If you’d have said to me at the beginning of the season that Joelinton would be starring for Newcastle United on the left side of midfield I’d have thought you were in need of some sort of assistance. However, Joelinton has been a revelation since the arrival of Howe and so have Newcastle.”

Did you know?

“A Newcastle player has scored in both home and away meetings with Brentford in each of the past three seasons the two sides have faced each other in a league campaign (David Kelly in 1992-93, Dwight Gayle in 2016-17 and Joelinton in 2021-22).”

Joe Willock:

“Since this young man’s arrival at St James’ Park from Emirates Stadium he’s found the going rather tough.

“Injuries and sickness have largely interrupted his ability to get into any consistent form at Newcastle. Nevertheless we’ve seen glimpses of what he can do, and he certainly has an eye for goal. Against Brentford he showed that he also has the eye for the spectacular. His finish was superb while his performances get better with each game.

“Howe said after his performance against West Ham when he scored the equaliser, that this was a player who with the right development could go a long way. I think he’s right.”

Did you know?

“Since Willock made his league debut for Newcastle (6 February 2021) he has scored more Premier League goals for the club than any other player (10).”

Fabian Schar:

“Another clean sheet for Newcastle and another excellent performance by the Magpies.

“It’s been a long time since Fabian Schar has featured in my team of the week. However after his brilliant intervention to set up Joe Willock’s superb finish against Brentford I was compelled to include the Newcastle central defender.

“Not only did Schar find himself on the halfway line in open play after defending a corner in his own penalty area, but fought off a challenge, looked up and played the most exquisite ball for Willock to score. What is Eddie Howe doing at Newcastle?”

“Did you know?

“Along with an assist to his name, Schar also attempted more dribbles (three) than any other Newcastle player against Brentford. He also made more clearances (seven) than any other player.”

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

Matt Doherty (Tottenham)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 26 February 3pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Brentford:

Red card Dasilva (11)

Newcastle:

Joelinton 33, Willock 44

Possession was Brentford 37% (35%) Newcastle 63% (65%)

Total shots were Brentford 6 (0) Newcastle 26 (14)

Shots on target were Brentford 1 (0) Newcastle 11 (8)

Corners were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 6 (3)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Lascelles 83), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 90), Murphy (Guimaraes 64), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle, Longstaff

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce’s ears will be burning with these latest comments from Newcastle United star – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s key victory – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Can’t disagree with this from Alan Shearer – Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 match report – Read HERE)

