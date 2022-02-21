News

Garth Crooks calls it perfectly on Newcastle United

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at the London Stadium.

I think there were a few contenders in the Newcastle United ranks on Saturday afternoon, especially Dan Burn and Joe Willock, however, no NUFC players make the Garth Crooks team.

One West Ham player does though, that being Craig Dawson. No surprise really, as Garth Crooks rarely picks many / any players who haven’t scored, indeed this latest best PL eleven containing nine who scored at the weekend. Whilst Rudiger nearly scored with a 30 yarder and even keeper Alisson got an assist for the Salah goal!

To be fair, as well as Dawson taking his goal well (West Ham have scored more goals from set-pieces this season than any other PL team), he was also decent against Chris Wood. Not helped by yet again the one big failing for Newcastle being the lack of quality on crosses from both sides of the pitch.

Despite Garth Crooks not selecting any NUFC player this time, he did have some very on the money comments about where Newcastle United are at now.

Garth Crooks declaring ‘a Newcastle side who look better with every game’ after Saturday’s match when NUFC were the more dominant team.

The BBC Sport man summing it up with ‘Newcastle on the other hand are no longer a soft touch’ and this is something very much backed up by the fact that you have to go way back to 19 December 2021 since Newcastle last conceded more than one goal.

Whilst the last six hours (plus added time) of football have seen Martin Dubravka concede just two goals, as Newcastle United have picked up ten points in the last four games. Those last four matches as well, seeing the outfield players restrict the opposition to just 11 efforts on target in those 6+ hours of football. Villa only had one effort on target the previous weekend, whilst West Ham had only three on Saturday and not a single one in the second half.

Garth Crooks explaining…’Eddie Howe has bought well and, given the right financial resources, could turn the Magpies into something very interesting.’

Obviously at the moment, the only interesting thing is making sure relegation is avoided. However, when / if that is achieved, as Garth Crooks says, things could be set to get very interesting…

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Craig Dawson in his Premier League team of the week and calls it perfectly on where Newcastle United are at now, then his best eleven of the weekend are listed below:

Craig Dawson:

“He did it away against Leicester and again against a Newcastle side who look better with every game.

“Craig Dawson has got the taste for goals in his veins again. He had it at West Brom, Watford and now West Ham.

“Dawson is a very dangerous opponent in the opposition’s penalty area but he’s also an excellent defender.

“Newcastle on the other hand are no longer a soft touch.

“Eddie Howe has bought well and, given the right financial resources, could turn the Magpies into something very interesting.

“Did you know?

“Dawson has scored 19 goals in the Premier League since the start of 2014-15 – more than any other central defender – with 14 of those coming via headers.”

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Craig Dawson (West Ham)

Harry Maguire (Man Utd)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

