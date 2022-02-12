Opinion

Gabby Agbonlahor is coming to Toon

Just noticed on Twitter that our mate Gabby Agbonlahor will be up for the match against Villa on Sunday, although he didn’t specify whether this was as a fan of his old club, or stealing a wage as a “journalist” for TalkSport.

Regardless of why, I think it’s pretty obvious we’re about to be set up like a kipper.

He’s actually had the neck to personally tweet the following: “I’m looking forward to attending the Newcastle game. I hope I will be treated with respect by the Newcastle fans.”

For anyone not in the loop, Gabby Agbonlahor has been pretty uncomplimentary about Newcastle on the radio in recent months, with jabs on pretty much a weekly basis. His most infamous comment was surely saying that players would rather sign for Brentford for ten grand less a week than come to the crumbling northern outpost that is Newcastle. This, of course, is where the line was crossed.

People in this area are incredibly proud of the city and with good reason.

The nightlife is of course legendary, as the swathes of stag and hen dos and an entire MTV reality TV series attests to. The architectural beauty (Grey Street once voted best street in Britain by Radio 4 listeners) and the cultural scene is less well known. Strangers may also be unfamiliar with the beautiful coastline a few miles to the east, or the hidden gem of Northumberland National Park to the north. If you really want to get out of the city, the airport is easily accessed from the usual footballers haunt of Ponteland and you can get an East Coast mainline express or get straight on the A1 and be halfway to London in the time it would take to navigate spaghetti junction on the way out of Birmingham.

Of course, you all know this, but Gabby Agbonlahor doesn’t, he’s speaking from a viewpoint of total ignorance.

It’s valid to have ex-professionals on any sports show as they provide insight from within the profession, especially when it comes to events at a club they’ve played for. What they aren’t qualified on is social and cultural commentary about the standard of living in places they’ve never been. In fact, Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t qualified to talk about anything judging by the quality of his patter. As Ally McCoist recently put it “if Gabby was on the Chase, the chaser would catch him going up the stairs.”

So why do TalkSport allow someone who is clearly as thick as mince, spout off about a subject he knows nothing about? I think most of us have figured out the answer by now; they’re transparently on the wind up. Like most media outlets they are well aware of the huge pool of passionate support Newcastle United has, and at some point they’ve decided the best way to stay relevant in the eyes (and ears) of that support is to try to annoy them. Say something controversial, get a soundbite on the internet and they’ll come thick and fast. They may be hurling abuse at you but at least you’re getting the attention. I believe the phrase is “click bait” and having tired of using Simon Jordan as their anti-Geordie trumpeter, they’ve resorted to paying this talking potato instead.

It’s admittedly a decent tactic.

Market research has shown that if people are happy with something they’ll tell two of their friends. If they’re unhappy they’ll tell ten of their friends. Happily, I think most Newcastle fans have gotten wise to what TalkSport’s angle is, and just utterly ignored the station. If they ever come to The Mag wanting me on it’s a flat no (unless I’m talking to Micky Quinn) and I’d advise all others to avoid the engagement they clearly crave.

So, having insulted the club, the city and the supporters over recent weeks, Gabby commands respect. I’m quite proud of the overwhelming response of Newcastle fans, which is to point out that respect is a two way street, and you can’t treat someone with ignorance and disdain and expect them to be lovely back to you. These mature responses actually shamed me a bit and I deleted my own reply before I sent it…

So why am I contradicting myself then?

I’ve long subscribed to the “ignore and go away” approach, but here I am, writing bits about what a clumpy slipper Gabby Agbonlahor is. Well, I have my reason. Basically, I fear the above tweet is the beginning of a set up. Next week there will be a pre-planned bout of clickbaitery where Gabby goes on the radio to cry on about how someone was very very nasty to him in Newcastle, possibly with some angle involving a scared child or sickening language. There will be no video evidence of this, even though the entire world is constantly on film and the collective moral outpouring of scorn will judge the entire population of Newcastle as harshly as if we’d all volleyed our cats.

So that’s why I’m bringing it up, I’m calling foul ahead of the event. I don’t know if this is an extension of this niggle Villa seem desperate to have with us, but we’re not really interested in any of you Gabby, so please just come, have a nice time, lose the game, then leave and don’t talk about us. We never talk about you, ever.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

