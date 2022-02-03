News

Gabby Agbonlahor forgets what he said previously…Gives verdict on Newcastle United signings

Gabby Agbonlahor has returned to his favourite topic.

The former Aston Villa striker talking about what is happening at Newcastle United.

Amongst his more bizarre and lame attempts to annoy Newcastle fans, there was this ‘classic’…

Gabby Agbonlahor – 28 November 2021:

“If you offered now, a player, forty thousand pounds a week at Newcastle, or thirty thousand pounds a week at Brentford, he would go to Brentford.

“Even on less money.

“(With a big snide smile on his face) Players don’t want to live in Newcastle, let’s be honest.”

Only a couple of months later, Gabby Agbonlahor ‘forgetting’ what he said back at the end of November…

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport about Newcastle United January transfer window 3 February 2022:

“I think Newcastle have done some good deals.

“Matt Targett – you know what you are going to get from him. He is going to work his socks off, very good on the ball.”

“[Kieran] Trippier – he knows the league, good quality on the ball.

“Dan Burn as well.

“So it is more or less a whole new defence and that is where they have been lacking, conceding a lot of goals.

“Definitely a good window for Newcastle.

“And I think them signings are going to be enough for Newcastle to stay up.”

It’s a miracle!

Some players actually prepared to endure the terrible prospect of having to live and work in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Players like Burn (especially!), Wood, Trippier and Targett, who are all fully aware of what they are signing up to.

Whilst a really exciting prospect like Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes sold on the prospect of playing for our club and living here.

Who’d had thought it?

