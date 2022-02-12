News

Frankie Goes To Hollywood front man in Newcastle United protest

The latest matchday protest targeting Newcastle United, sees Holly Johnson set to take part.

The 62 year old Frankie Goes To Hollywood front man, is reported to be involved in protests organised for next Saturday.

Newcastle take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday 19 February, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

With the West Ham fans involved in The Pride Of Irons LGBT supporters group calling on Hammers fans to join them next weekend to protest against the Newcastle United ownership.

The West Ham independent site Claret and Hugh stating that Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson and activist Peter Tatchell will be amongst those joining the protest.

The Pride of Irons statement:

‘The FA and the Premier League like to present our leagues as having integrity and values, but by allowing the sovereign ruler of Saudi Arabia to buy into English football, clearly these values are for sale.

Saudi Arabia is a country where women are denied equal access to education and participation in not only sport, but most areas of society and where LGBTQIA people are persecuted, imprisoned and killed under the law.

Do we really want the ruler of this nation to use our beautiful game to sportswash these atrocities?

Right now, gay social media personality Suhail Al Jameel is in prison in Saudi Arabia after being sentenced to three years and 800 lashes simply for being who he is.

It’s not good enough. Those in charge need to do better!

Members, friends and allies – please join us in our protest against this terrible decision and demand it never happens again.

Some may say this is closing the barn door after the horse has bolted, but there are many more horses. The line needs to be drawn and now is the time!”

