Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle v Aston Villa incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents on Sunday at St James Park.

Dermot Gallagher looking at these two moments and decisions that arguably decided the result of this match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Sunday’s two key incidents:

INCIDENT NUMBER ONE:

“Just after the half-hour, Newcastle were awarded a penalty when Calum Chambers clumsily tripped Joe Willock as he rampaged towards goal.

“After a moment’s hesitation, referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot, although the decision was later downgraded to a free-kick on the edge of the area upon consultation with VAR Paul Tierney.”

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“There are a number of issues here and I have so much sympathy with the referee because when I saw it at speed, I thought penalty straight away.

“Is it a foul?

“Yes, it’s a penalty.

“I can fully understand why the referee gives a penalty.

“When you go to VAR and look at it, he’s a big toe outside the penalty area, and as he’s not on the line it’s a free-kick.

“So, I sympathise with the referee but the VAR process was first class.”

INCIDENT NUMBER TWO:

“Aston Villa thought they had levelled with an hour gone, but Ollie Watkins’ strike was ruled out after he was adjudged to have strayed marginally offside following another VAR review.”

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“This was so tight.

“They had to look at it, look at it and look at it again.

“This is probably the tightest decision I’ve seen all season and they tell me it is factually offside so therefore it is disallowed.

“It’s unlucky for Ollie Watkins, and we have had a little bit of movement with the lines overlapping to favour the attacker, but on this occasion they didn’t.

“They were just apart but that was as tight as you can get.

“It was the right decision.”

Sitting in the Leazes end on Sunday, at the time I thought both incidents at our end of the pitch were absolutely clear. I 100% thought it was well inside the box and a definite penalty, whilst I also thought Watkins was blatantly offside.

Hmmm.

Turns out that it definitely wasn’t a penalty AND was only just offside for Watkins, by the smallest of margins.

Both incidents were ones that could be measured and not needing anybody to make a judgement.

Thankfully VAR showing that Watkins was offside and we will never know whether Chris Wood would have stuck away the penalty anyway, or whether a major favour was also done in presenting instead Trippier with the opportunity to convert another free-kick.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

