Opinion

Flags, smiles, incidents, goals and a T-Rex in the Gallowgate…with goalkeeper’s gloves on

Isn’t it great to have Newcastle United back as a fun and entertaining football club once more?

Looking forward to the games with anticipation in our minds and a drop of hope in our hearts once again.

Now before the pessimistic among us start, I’m not getting too carried away after the euphoria that was Newcastle 3 Everton 1 on Tuesday night, but forgive me a moment of optimism because the pessimistic one is usually me.

Tuesday night witnessed flags, smiles, incidents, goals, cheering, singing and rather bizarrely…a dinosaur in the crowd.

Those that weren’t there to see it or watch on the telly, would scarcely believe it, but yet in amongst the madness was a Tyrannosaurus Rex complete with little arms and goalkeeping gloves. To help make the link from rubberised costumed creature to actual living art, I had to google to see if the Glam Rock band T-Rex had ever played at St James’ already suspecting the answer to be a no. Just The Stones, Bruce Springsteen and er, Ed Sheeran.

The sight of the guy in the costume was a moment of pure comedy gold aimed at the wind up merchant that is Jordan Pickford, who never seems to play the game as apposed to playing the occasion/fans. The last few years there has been no real fun at St James Park, so little enjoyment involving Newcastle United, as we have so often been laughing and poking fun at ourselves, such has been our lack of entertainment on the pitch. Tuesday night, something changed.

Enjoyment and entertainment were eradicated during Mike Ashley’s running of the club. You can’t go to your place of enjoyment and have fun, when the people running things are scaling back any form of ambition, aiming for the bare minimum and openly laughing in your face, not to mention charging you for the privilege. It’s the reason why many fans fell by the wayside and refused to return until the previous owner had shipped out. The night of the takeover and this Newcastle 3 Everton 1, were for those very people.

And boy has there been a sea change in just a few short months, since early October 2021. Gone is the monotonously depressing self destruction of the Mike Ashley era and zombie state of a club that led to the appointment of the nowhere near qualified managers of Joe Kinnear, Steve McClaren and finally Steve Bruce. Also, in the place of the staggeringly out of his depth Lee Charnley as MD, we have Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi attending every game and seemingly taking massive interest in events on the pitch. Like us, they seem to be enjoying it.

The fact they comment and praise supporters and the team publicly after matches – win, lose or draw – may be seen as standard PR from people with no connection to the club in the past, but when compared to the previous regime it certainly comes across as more than simply looking after an asset for selfish reasons. They get it and understand it, of that I’m sure.

Furthermore, there’s a Director of Football incoming in the shape of former Brighton man Dan Ashworth. Alan Shearer’s statue is also on the move from council owned land on Barrack Road to a prominent position near Sir Bobby’s, crucially it’s now going to be on club property. Isn’t that a sad indictment of the negativity and pettiness, that a football club won’t have it’s legends honoured, simply because they dared to call out the owner’s shambolic running of the club? Once again, in a short space of time, positive and giant steps have been made in both PR and progress to becoming a proper, professional football club once more.

And to the sniping media merchants and paid gobsh.tes on various media platforms. Keep going and keep on doing what you do, for I love nothing more than seeing an idiot dig themselves into a hole and refuse to stop digging. The more we read from these buffoons, the more we know that our club is turning itself round for the better. They don’t like it when we’re good.

On a purely football based level, we have a game in hand on Norwich directly below us, we have dragged Everton (another poor team) into the mix, results elsewhere are going our way AND we are capitalising on it. We still have more than enough games to save ourselves, with new players having been signed and now integrated into an already improving squad. Fans are singing joyfully in a ground stripped of the previous owner’s tat empire while wholeheartedly backing both manager and team . . oh and the mackems are in turmoil in League One. Pass me the cherry for this cake will you. The future can only be bright.

In the meantime, we can let Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi get on with running the club with the financial backing of PIF, while Eddie Howe continues to sort the team out. If we continue to see vast improvements from many players that were once turning in embarrassing performances on a consistent basis only a few weeks ago, you can rest assured that any relegation worries will not linger for very long.

Many fans fell out of love with the club because of a loveless owner and a soulless team. but hopefully the link between fan and club is now finally being restored after 14 years of lies, broken promises and self harm. I would have gone to St James Park to see The Rolling Stones or Bruce Springsteen back in their heyday. You wouldn’t catch me going to see Ed Sheeran.

I’ll be a very excited and keen observer at St James Park on Sunday. I’ll report back.

Maybe, we’ve found love right where we are.

