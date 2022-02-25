News

Eddie Howe responds to Premier League decision – I have to choose my words carefully…

Eddie Howe started his Newcastle United journey with a match against Brentford.

The newly installed NUFC Head Coach cutting a frustrated figure as he watched on remotely from his hotel room, having had to self-isolate due to a very badly timed positive test for Covid.

A dominant performance (23 v 10 on shots, 9 v 4 efforts on target, 8 v 2 on corners) that should have brought all three points, undermined by two really poor goals conceded due to individual (Darlow x2 on that occasion) mistakes, meaning only one point instead of all three against Brentford.

Exactly 14 weeks on and Eddie Howe has overseen a remarkable transformation, along with the new owners, putting in so much work to try and mitigate the absolute short-term (and longer-term…) mess they inherited from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

After that twelfth Premier League match of the season for both clubs, Brentford were 14th in the table with 13 points, Newcastle United rock bottom with only six points.

Now 12 PL matches on (for Newcastle, Brentford have played another 14), Brentford are still in 14th (on 24 points), but if Eddie Howe gets the win on Saturday, 14 weeks after deserving it at St James Park, Newcastle will move onto 25 points – one above the Bees and with two matches in hand.

This is a massive game and opportunity for Eddie Howe and his players, whilst for Thomas Frank and his team, after six defeats and a draw in their last seven PL matches. they desperately need to half the freefall towards the relegation zone.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Eddie Howe was also quizzed on what then follows in March.

Newcastle United having been handed their two rescheduled postponed matches with dates on consecutive Thursday nights, meaning NUFC are now currently scheduled to play five matches between 5 March and 20 March.

Eddie Howe responding to the Premier League decision(s), ‘It’s not ideal and I have to choose my words carefully…We were surprised when we saw the fixture congestion [in March]. Especially with the amount of away games in a very short period of time. What can we do about it? Nothing.’

You have to have every sympathy for the Newcastle United Head Coach, to take Bournemouth from the fourth tier to the top tier was an astounding achievement and so many challenges successfully confronted.

However, I think these last three and a half months will have shown Eddie Howe that with Newcastle United, things are on a whole different level.

The upside of this though is that for any Newcastle fans who doubted his appointment, the way Eddie Howe has handled this initial apprenticeship as NUFC boss, should surely have convinced all but his harshest critics that he is the man to take the team / club forward in the short to medium term, whilst beyond that, like all other managers it is the results that will dictate what happens.

The Premier League are having a laugh in serving up six scheduled fixtures in such a short space of time (across 23 days – 26 February to 20 March), with then the remaining eight PL scheduled fixtures spread over the remaining 63 days of this Premier League season.

Eddie Howe on Brentford:

“Thomas Frank has done a brilliant job at Brentford, getting them promoted last season, and the manner that they’ve played this season.

“We don’t underestimate them, especially at home.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s current form:

“The [transfer] window enabled us to add some very good people to the group but I do think the players we have had [in the squad already] have progressed through the weeks and improved.

“Put that mix together and it’s been a powerful one for us.”

Eddie Howe on targeting Premier League survival:

“No team down the bottom will give up – it’s going to go right to the end of the season.

“We have to take care of our own business and that’s consistently winning games or getting points to try and elevate ourselves from danger.”

Eddie Howe on the influence of Dan Burn and Matt Targett:

“Dan has fitted in really well, as has Matt on that left-hand side of our defence. Dan has used the ball really well.

“He’s been composed, talked well and has leadership qualities.

“Both have taken to what we’ve asked them to do excellently. They have defended very well first and foremost. They have really helped our team and I’ve been really pleased with both.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimarães:

“Bruno is keen to play and show what he can do to help the team.

“He’s trained very, very well and, mentally, he is in a good place.

“He understands the team has been performing well. The chemistry in the midfield has been very good.

“He’s an intelligent player and I think he understands his position.

“We also know what’s on the horizon – we have a lot of games to come.

“The fixture congestion will be packed as the season unfolds so he will have a lot of opportunities to cement his place in the team.”

Having to play so many games so close together in March (either four between 5th and 17th March, or five between 5th and 20th March – if Stoke knock Palace out of the FA Cup):

“It’s not ideal and I have to choose my words carefully…

“We were surprised when we saw the fixture congestion [in March].

“Especially with the amount of away games in a very short period of time.

“What can we do about it? Nothing.”

