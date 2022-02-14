News

Eddie Howe reflects on consigning 3 years 3 months embarrassing Newcastle stat to history

Eddie Howe was a proud man as he reflected on a magnificent win for Newcastle United.

Yes we all love the four and five goal wins (if you have got good memories!) BUT is there really anything better than one of those games where your team are on the edge for so long, unders so much pressure as they defend the narrowest of leads, when as fans you just fear the worst every time the opposition attack.

Then when that final whistle goes and you punch the air.

That was Sunday and the 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Newcastle played some decent stuff in the first half, certainly in the 25 minutes or so before the break, including taking the lead through Kieran Trippier’s second superb free-kick in as many games.

However, losing both full-backs in a few minutes either side of half-time, helped ensure that this was going to be a very very tricky second half. Make no mistake, Villa have some very good creative players and only in midweek they scored three against Leeds.

However, the fact that the final whistle saw the end of match stats (see below) showing only one effort on traget for Villa was massive testament to the job that the players had done for Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle United Head Coach enjoying the moment, three wins in a row, five goals scored and only one conceded in around five hours of football.

Eddie Howe pointing to how this has been achieved…’In the last three games…I don’t think there’s been any secret to how we’ve won the games. I don’t think they have been fluent footballing performances where we have played from back to front and all the things that we potentially want to do in the future. However, it has been very disciplined, hard-working, a lot of energy, a lot of teamwork, team spirit, togetherness, that have made the difference for us.’

In the process, Eddie Howe has also consigned an embarrassing Newcastle United statistic to bed. It having been three years and three months since NUFC managed to make it three Premier League victories in a row.

The last time this happened was November 2018 under Rafa Benitez, with Steve Bruce not managing three PL wins in a row in his entire time in the job, in fact it is over 13 years (January 2009) since Bruce won three PL matches in a row…

Moving swiftly on, Eddie Howe has done wonders with this group of players, so many individuals showing improvement, as well as improving as a unit of course.

A tribute to the hard work on the training pitch and how the players have responded to Eddie Howe and his coaches. It is amazing how often it is the case that the harder you work, the luckier you get!

Eddie Howe talking after Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 1-0:

“We have worked incredibly hard.

“In the last three games…I don’t think there’s been any secret to how we’ve won the games.

“I don’t think they have been fluent footballing performances where we have played from back to front and all the things that we potentially want to do in the future.

“However, it has been very disciplined, hard-working, a lot of energy, a lot of teamwork, team spirit, togetherness, that have made the difference for us.

“So big compliments for everyone for that because that’s sometimes the hardest thing to deliver consistently.

“It wasn’t the prettiest and we’re probably the first to admit that, but I think it was beautiful at the same time from our perspective, because the beauty was in our defending and in our detail.

“I thought the players gave everything to what was a difficult game.

“I don’t think either side played the perfect game.

“We feel that we have got a good balance, the shape of the team is good and we feel the organisation is there.

“We had to manage the lead and do the horrible things really well.

“Even in the last few minutes, the lads were putting their bodies on the line and stopping crosses and blocking shots, everything you need when you are in a relegation battle.

“In weeks gone by, we might have lost that game, or not won it, now I think we are showing newfound resilience and confidence, so that is great to see.”

On the Kieran Trippier injury situation:

“Trippier got stamped on and he couldn’t continue with a problem on the top of his foot.

“So he has gone for an X-ray at the hospital.

“We are keeping everything crossed, hoping that there’s no broken bone.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 – Sunday 13 February 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Trippier (35)

Aston Villa:

Possession was Newcastle 37% Villa 63%

Total shots were Newcastle 10 Villa 11

Shots on target were Newcastle 2 Villa 1

Corners were Newcastle 3 Villa 6

Crowd: 52,207 (3,000 Villa)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 48), Schar, Burn, Manquillo (Dummett 45+5), Shelvey, Willock (Bruno 90+2), Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

