Eddie Howe puts striker’s critics right

Eddie Howe has been talking ahead of Sunday’s match.

The NUFC Head Coach with some selection dilemmas.

The biggest one surely centres around whether Bruno Guimaraes starts his first game for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe saying that the Brazil international is ready to play on Sunday BUT at the same time believes ‘the midfield balance against Everton was really good.’

On Tuesday night, Joelinton was his usual new self, so strong in possession and tigerish when Newcastle didn’t have the ball, only thing lacking was the ability to pose any goal threat even when presented with very decent chances. However, his overall play makes this Brazilian currently undroppable.

Jonjo Shelvey bucked his ideas up and put in a good shift, plus you feel it wouldn’t be his position under threat anyway, if a midfield change was made.

Which brings us to Joe Willock. I think you would have been lucky to find many inside St James Park on Tuesday who would have chosen him to stay in the team and yet, he then produced for me, easily his best performance in a poor season so far for the former Arsenal midfielder. He was a key factor in the victory as he repeatedly hassled Everton’s midfield and defence, in a non-stop display.

Bruno Guimaraes will undoubtedly be in the starting eleven sooner rather than later, but whether that will be Sunday, only Eddie Howe knows.

One player who we all know definitely starts against Villa, is Chris Wood. Not because there has been universal praise for his contribution since arriving at St James Park, instead, he is simply the only real Premier League level credible striker choice with Dwight Gayle the only available back-up.

Eddie Howe going into bat against the former Burnley striker’s critics, saying that whilst obviously Chris Wood needs to get amongst the goals, his overall contribution has been clear.

You could see the disappointment etched on Wood’s face when he realised what a great headed chance he’d wasted in the first half against Everton. However, as Eddie Howe points out, Chris Wood has put in some top work in terms of his work-rate and team commitment.

I think clearly Callum Wilson gives more goal threat BUT equally clearly, Chris Wood is currently giving this Newcastle team far more in other areas than Wilson usually does.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of the match against Aston Villa:

Eddie Howe on Chris Wood:

“He’ll want that goal but it’s not lost on me the difference he’s made to that front line.

“There’s been a lot of passes that he’s had no right to either get a touch on or just knock a defender which means we’re able to spend longer in their half.

“Also, his work rate and teamwork.

“He’s covered for Maxi a couple of times when he’s out of position so for a striker to do those unselfish things has made a big difference.

“I don’t think you can underestimate all the aspects of his game that help the team.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“He’s got everything I think you’d want in his locker already.

“His overall work-rate and attitude was very good on Tuesday and if he can hit that consistently, then what a player he can be.

“He has the talent to do whatever he wants to do.”

Eddie Howe on consistency:

“Consistency of results is key.

“What we can’t do is get too high after wins and get too low after defeats. We’ve got to be calm and focused on the next match.

“Football can change very quickly. We have to focus and be competitive as we have been.”

Eddie Howe on the mood:

“Naturally when you win games it gives you a great feeling.

“After the Everton game it was great to share in that with the supporters.

“The players need to enter the pitch full of confidence knowing they’re going into a great environment to play football.”

“I have to compliment the supporters on what they’ve given the team from day one.

“In some really difficult moments, they’ve always backed the players from start to finish and created some memorable moments for me personally. Hopefully many more to come.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“He’s ready to play.

“He’s shown all the technical qualities that we love about him in training already but it’s a case of managing the group and making sure I make the right selections.

“I thought the midfield balance against Everton was really good.”

