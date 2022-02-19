News

Eddie Howe frustrated with just one point and explains why Allan Saint-Maximin was missing

Eddie Howe was satisfied with his team’s performance at the London Stadium.

However, he was still left frustrated that Newcastle United didn’t come away with all three points.

The Newcastle boss believing that his side were on top in the opening half, only to be undermined by the one really poor piece of defending all game. Emil Krafth giving away a needless daft free-kick and then Dawson left unmarked to open the scoring when that set-piece was taken.

As for Joe Willock, Eddie Howe feels that a goal has been coming, with the midfielder improving week after week according to the NUFC Head Coach.

Newcastle United are now on an unbeaten run of six Premier League matches, conceding only four goals in those half dozen games, with only two conceded in the last four. Whilst Eddie Howe reckoned the second half was more even than the first and Newcastle not so dominant, the fact that the Hammers didn’t manage a single effort on target after the break sums up just how much improvement Howe has brought to the defensive side after the shambles Steve Bruce left him with.

The big news before the game was Allan Saint-Maximin not in the matchday squad. Eddie Howe explaining after the game that ASM had taken a kick on the calf against Villa and hadn’t been able to train this week, leading to him being left out against West Ham.

Eddie Howe talking after the 1-1 draw with West Ham:

“I thought it was a really good first half from us.

“I am satisfied with the point but frustrated it maybe wasn’t more.

“The second half was a bit more even.

“The way we started the game was excellent and the only disappointment for me was that we only got one goal. There were more in it for us.

“Although we dominated they still had a threat in the game.

“That’s what West Ham can do to you.

“We are disappointed that the free-kick was poorly defended from our perspective.

“That’s a frustration, but the character and response was there. With the balls we put into the box, it should have been more.”

On Joe Willock’s contribution:

“Last season he scored some crucial goals for this club.

“Since I’ve come in this season, he has grown and grown and grown.

“That goal was coming and I’m really pleased for him, he deserved it today.”

On Allan Saint-Maximin missing the match:

“He got a kick on his calf against Aston Villa.

“I think you saw him limping towards the end of that game.

“He didn’t train this week but we hoped he’d be fit, obviously he didn’t make the game.

“Hopefully nothing too serious but enough to keep him out today.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

