Opinion

Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United players who have and haven’t responded to the new challenge

Is this the biggest challenge for Eddie Howe?

The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the remainder of the season has now been submitted.

Eddie Howe had some difficult decisions. What sort of process must he have gone through and did he get it right?

Most of us would agree that the January window has been towards the top level of our expectations before the window actually opened. Media stories and speculation may have shifted those expectations for some, but we have a much stronger defence, an improvement up front and a touch of magic in midfield.

Before looking at who could have been omitted from the 25 man squad, let’s have a look at who was.

There will be few arguments about Ciaran Clark, player of the season for Newcastle United in 2017. Much as he was a good performer and has remained committed, he has also been found wanting more recently. Sent off in both a crucial league game against Norwich and more recently, in a friendly no less, there comes a time to consider a player on the wane.

Hayden is the shock. However, he is recovering from a knee operation. His projected availability is probably for fewer than half of the remaining fixtures of a battle to avoid relegation. Now he has a chance to fully recover and become a force again. Remember Rob Lee was left out for far more brutal reasons by Gullit yet became a key player once again under Sir Bobby. Hayden will come back stronger.

Jamal Lewis can consider himself unfortunate. At left back or left wing back, there are options in the squad. The left flank has been covered by Lewis himself, Ritchie, Dummett and Manquillo, new arrivals Burn and Targett both capable in those positions.

He is young, as was another player we signed from Norwich, Murphy. The latter has given glimpses of what led the club to buy him in the first place. Murphy has been out on loan himself at West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday. He now provides a decent option at wing back and wide further forward.

Time is on Lewis’s side with now, an opportunity to develop perhaps in some decent leagues around Europe (where their transfer windows remain open, for now), some clubs with potential in the Europa Conference, potentially beneficial for his international career.

So who else could have been left out?

If we start by looking at positions, RB/RWB is a decent place to start.

Trippier looks like being a definite number one choice. Manquillo is the obvious understudy, both on the right and left. Murphy has grown over his last few seasons. Krafth, who was signed as a right back, is far from first choice but potentially provides better defensive cover than Murphy for the remaining games against top opposition.

He also provides a right sided option for those games where the manager feels a 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 might be the best option. The right sided central defenders, forgetting Clark, are Fernandez, Lascelles and the recovering Hayden. Krafth therefore becomes a sensible plan B or C.

Yes, Krafth could have been an attractive loan target for a club in his native Sweden, particularly since they are to be involved in the World Cup. The main argument for not following that course is Newcastle United’s need for maximum flexibility.

There was another defensive option to let leave on loan, Schar who, as things stands, is out of contract at the end of the season. He may be relegated to second or third choice left sided central defender after Burn and Dummett but at times, he has shown his quality. He too will be at the World Cup. Motivation for these last two should be high.

Should Eddie Howe have looked at other areas of the field? He almost certainly did.

Given an element of flexibility in the squad, there are plenty of candidates for midfield, if we can include wingers here. Ritchie must have been vulnerable given other options in defence, slower than Almiron, less exciting than Saint-Maximin, slower than Fraser and on the right, Murphy. However, he has been a part of the Eddie Howe philosophy and a leader. He has other assets.

Sean Longstaff announced himself as potential and is in the final months of his current contract. He can consider himself Bruced but has a chance to develop at his home town club over the next few months. Only the manager can judge how he might improve through coaching.

Elsewhere, Shelvey and Joelinton have responded well to the Howe approach. They have made themselves either undroppable or worth the extra risk. Although Gayle might not get much game time, at least he provides another option up front.

Yes, some of will argue that things could have been done differently but on reflection, Howe has made his decisions for the right reasons. Some will be disappointed but it is his job to manage that, in particular, convincing Lewis and Hayden that they have a future at this club.

It has been a hard set of decisions but is this Howe’s hardest moment?

The crowd reaction has been to give him full support. Similarly, social media and other outlets suggest that on balance, he is afforded every opportunity.

It has been noted widely that his potential weakness has been what ultimately translates to the GA and GD columns. Despite his phenomenal success in growing himself and Bournemouth to a Premier League club, the GD has been consistently significantly negative.

He may have made the right decisions on who to leave out, as well as his contributions as to who to sign. What is certain is that he will be judged on his results and made those choices for the right reasons. With a new defence, he is under pressure to deliver, not to mention one of the most exciting NUFC signings to link defence and attack.

Of course we wish him well and hope that he continues his phenomenal rise as a manager. Seeing Bruce appointed to the Throstles, after stealing a living from the Magpies, hardly a sage Owl yet having been an Eagle on the way, we now have a genuine high flyer.

Let’s hope, despite the pressure, that Eddie Howe has made the right choices, undoubtedly for the right reasons, and continues to soar. We would love him to be the Cherry on our cake.

