Didi Hamann sets Newcastle United a Premier League survival points target

Didi Hamann has been analysing what Newcastle United need to ensure survival this season.

The former Newcastle midfielder believing that a major factor in his old club’s favour, is that other clubs at the bottom won’t pick up too many points between now and the end of the season.

Last season, with Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham being so woeful, it meant for the other 17 clubs, only 29 points was needed to guarantee survival.

With Newcastle United winning their last three matches, if that was repeated then only eight more points would be needed this season.

Didi Hamann doesn’t anticipate it will be quite as simple as that but still thinks only around 35 / 36 points is likely to be enough to guarantee Newcastle staying up.

With fifteen matches left to play that equates to five more wins, although four would likely be enough to reach that total once you include a few draws that would almost certainly come our way as well.

These are Newcastle United’s remaining fifteen Premier League matches:

Home

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Wolves, Liverpool, Arsenal

Away

West Ham, Brentford, Chelsea, Tottenham, Norwich, Man City, Southampton, Everton, Burnley

The postponed matches at Everton and Southampton have helped create a major imbalance in terms of only six home games left, compared to nine away.

With fifteen points picked up at St James Park and only six on our travels, that isn’t ideal. However, the improved displays under Eddie Howe have finally paid real dividends with these last three wins and unbeaten in the last five games.

Indeed, the only matches lost under Eddie Howe have been home to Man City and away at Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool. With 16 points picked up in his 12 Premier League matches, from four wins and four draws, which most definitely is not relegation form. Howe though having to repair the shambles left by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, only three points from Bruce’s eight games in charge this season. Whilst Graeme Jones picked up a respectable two points in his three matches as interim boss, draws at Brighton and Palace, only losing to Chelsea who at the time were top of the table.

Man City away is obviously the toughest but apart from that, I don’t see any reason why Newcastle can’t now approach any match with the belief they can get something.

Having said that, now that Eddie Howe and his players have really harnessed the support at St James Park, these next four home matches against Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Wolves are games where I think we do need to be looking to pick up at least eight or nine of those fifteen or so points Didi Hamann predicts NUFC probably need still.

Didi Hamann speaking to FreeSuperTips about Newcastle United’s survival chances:

“I don’t think the teams at the bottom will get too many points, so for Newcastle they may only need 35 or 36 points to stay clear of relegation.

“I’m sure they’ll get it and avoid any trouble.

“You saw against Everton after the first goal, the noise that the supporters made, they’ll be with them until the end.

“They’ll be right behind them as they try to pull away from the relegation zone and the players they’ve brought in will improve them.

“I wouldn’t say that they won’t be anywhere near the relegation places but I think they’ll have more than enough to stay up.”

