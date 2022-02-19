News

Declan Rice is cautious ahead of facing ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle United players

Declan Rice was a key figure in the opening match of the season.

West Ham trailing 2-1 at half-time, only to go on and win 4-2 at St James Park.

In more recent times, a number of Newcastle players have admitted that under Steve Bruce, the squad went into this new Premier League season nowhere near fit enough.

This largely explaining why there was such a dramatic collapse on that opening day of the season with Newcastle conceding three and not having a single effort on target in the second half against West Ham. Plus of course the bigger picture, an absolutely disastrous opening to the season as Steve Bruce oversaw six defeats, three draws and not a single win before his belated sacking.

Declan Rice though sees a very different Newcastle United facing the Hammers this afternoon, with Eddie Howe ‘showing new stuff’ as Head Coach, picking up 16 points in his 12 Premier League games, compared to the three points in eight PL games under Bruce this season.

The current run of three PL wins in a row is the first time Newcastle have managed this since under Rafa Benitez in November 2018 and this contrasts with West Ham hitting a bit of a down turn at the moment, one win in their last four PL matches.

Declan Rice believes that beating Newcastle at home is the kind of match West Ham have to win to stand any chance of competing for Champions League places, with the Hammers set to go top four today if winning the game.

However, Declan Rice adds a word of caution that as well as now having a far better Head Coach in Eddie Howe, Newcastle also have some ‘unbelievable players’ who are set to face the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Not doing our own players down and Newcastle have been performing a lot better under Eddie Howe, BUT footballers are prone very much to exaggeration these days, so I would love to hear who apart from ASM on a going day, that Declan Rice reckons has been ‘unbelievable’ when playing for NUFC this season?

Declan Rice speaking to the official West Ham site ahead of facing Newcastle:

“It’s a massive game…

“If we want to stay up there, competing around the top four places, the European places, it’s a game we have to win.

“Newcastle have had a mixed season.

“They have won their last three games and they’ve been excellent in all three, so it would be wrong to overlook them.

“They’ve got some unbelievable players in their squad, and obviously they have a new manager in Eddie Howe as well, who’s showing new stuff.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’re ready for it and it’s one we’ll win, hopefully.

“Hopefully all the fans will be buzzing as well, but we’re focused and ready to go.”

