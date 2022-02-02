Transfer Rumours

DeAndre Yedlin moves on again and signs for Phil Neville

DeAndre Yedlin was bizarrely released by Newcastle United on a free transfer at the very end of the January 2021 transfer window.

In the middle of a relegation battle, Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce allowing the NUFC defender to join Galatasaray and not bringing in a replacement. This despite DeAndre Yedlin having played in six of the most recent 11 PL matches.

Making 11 league appearances for Galatasaray after his move mid-season, Yedlin and his new club only failed to win the title on goal difference.

However, this season, the Turkish club have struggled, DeAndre Yedlin starting 15 league matches and a sub in another as they are currently 15th in the table.

Today (Wednesday 2 February 2022), an official announcement (see below) has revealed that the former Newcastle United defender has moved on again.

After only a year in Turkey, DeAndre Yedlin has now joined Inter Miami.

Still only 28, the USMNT international heading back home to the United States, signing up to play under team boss Phil Neville.

Inter Miami Official Announcement:

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed U.S. Men’s National Team fullback DeAndre Yedlin with the No. 1 Allocation Ranking. The Concacaf Nations League, Supporters’ Shield, U.S. Open Cup and EFL Championship winner, and former MLS All-Star joins the club on a contract running through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami. He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “He’s a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Süper Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami.”

Yedlin, 28, brings over 190 appearances in top European competitions – including the Premier League, the EFL Championship, the Süper Lig and the Europa League. The speedy Seattle, Washington native also adds a plethora of experience and success in the Americas, with over 65 appearances combined between the Concacaf Champions League, MLS and U.S. Open Cup. Inter Miami’s newest signing has also represented the Stars and Stripes in the FIFA World Cup, the Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2016 Copa América Centenario and the Concacaf Nations League.

The right back, who can also play as a wingback and midfielder, most recently featured for Turkey’s winningest team Galatasaray SK, joining the club in Feb. 2021. In just under a year with the team, Yedlin featured in 34 total matches, including a UEFA Champions League qualifier and the UEFA Europa League. He registered one goal and one assist for the club.

Prior to his stint in Turkey, Yedlin featured for Newcastle United for four-and-a-half seasons. The defender became a mainstay for the Magpies, helping the team win the EFL Championship and achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the team (where they have remained since), tallying one goal and six assists that season. Yedlin then went on to register 85 appearances for Newcastle in the English top flight. In total, he made 125 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle, scoring three goals and notching 11 assists.

The defender featured for two other English teams prior to his spell with Newcastle, featuring for Tottenham Hotspur FC and Sunderland AFC. He signed for Spurs in Aug. 2014 and went on to make one Premier League appearance with the team and feature for the club’s U-21 team. In Sept. 2015, Yedlin joined Sunderland on loan, where he went on to make 23 Premier League appearances in his one season with the club.

Before moving to England, Yedlin began his professional career in the U.S. with the Seattle Sounders under Henderson, then Seattle’s Technical Director. The defender was signed as the club’s first-ever homegrown player, going on to help the team win both the Supporters’ Shield and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014. In his two seasons with the club he made 69 appearances across all competitions, including a Concacaf Champions League semifinals run and an MLS Cup Playoffs semifinals run, and was named to the 2013 MLS All-Star Game.

Yedlin has also been a standout for the U.S. Men’s National Team, winning the U.S. Soccer Young Athlete of the Year award in 2014, winning the 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League, and making 70 appearances for the senior team thus far. In addition to Nations League, the right back has featured in a FIFA World Cup, a Concacaf Gold Cup, and the 2016 Copa América Centenario, among other competitions. In total, Yedlin has registered seven assists for the team.

Inter Miami fans will get to meet the new, revamped squad for 2022 on Saturday, Feb. 5 at DRV PNK Stadium, as the team will be hosting an open training session in which head coach Phil Neville and Inter Miami players will welcome fans, the Heartbeat of the club, in a special afternoon of fútbol and fun.’

