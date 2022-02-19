News

David Moyes very honest when reflecting on West Ham 1 Newcastle 1

David Moyes knew that a win would take West Ham into the top four.

Instead, the Hammers’ boss was left thankful for a point.

David Moyes admitting that ‘Newcastle played very well. We didn’t really cope so well with some of the stuff.’

Eddie Howe thought Newcastle were much the better team in the first half but a more level second half.

Something David Moyes doesn’t appear to disagree with.

The heartening thing for Newcastle United is that despite being unable to continue their dominance into the second half, after the break Martin Dubravka didn’t have a save to make as West Ham didn’t have a single effort on target.

Dan Burn excellent at the back and the likes of Targett and Schar not far behind.

David Moyes left thinking he has plenty of work to do if he is to get his team to maintain their place in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

David Moyes speaking after West Ham and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium:

“Newcastle played very well.

“We didn’t really cope so well with some of the stuff.

“We didn’t really feel that we were under huge pressure in the second half but we weren’t able to make anything happen to change anything.

“We didn’t play well today so to get a point out of it is something.

“The work rate is there, 100 per cent, there’s no questioning anybody [in that regard].

“If anyone questioned any of our players on their effort or commitment, I’d back the players up 100 per cent.

“But what we’re lacking at the moment is being more creative on the ball, being correct on the ball, even doing the correct things defensively.

“I didn’t think we cleared our box well today at all and we didn’t show good designs in our play, in truth.

“All of those things come before anybody could question that we’re not working hard.

“So I think it’s the other things we have to look at first.

“It is four games unbeaten [in all competitions].

“The Premier League is not an easy league to be in but also one point doesn’t get you enough when you’re trying to be successful.

“We knew today that it was a really important day to try and get three points but unfortunately we couldn’t.

“We have to recognise that we’re not quite at it.

“We probably need to start individually, I’ll check to see if we think we’re doing the right things to get them back [to their levels], but ultimately we need to find a way of getting a better level of performance than we’re getting at the moment.

“We’re good at set pieces and we got another goal from one but I’m more miffed that we haven’t played well again.

“I’m pulling my hair out that I just can’t get one or two players back at it, or closer than they are. So we’re going to have to look closely to see what we can do about it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 19 February 12.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

West Ham:

Dawson 32

Newcastle:

Willock 45+1

Possession was West Ham 47% (40%) Newcastle 53% (60%)

Total shots were West Ham 11 (6) Newcastle 14 (10)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (3) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were West Ham 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock (Guimaraes 88), Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 79), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Gayle, Longstaff

