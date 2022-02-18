News

David Moyes talks Newcastle United and Kurt Zouma challenges ahead of Saturday

David Moyes has been speaking to the media on Friday afternoon.

The West Ham boss talking to journalists ahead of facing Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

David Moyes knowing that a win tomorrow would take the Hammers into the top four, with them staying there as well if Man Utd fail to win at Leeds on Sunday.

David Moyes press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United:

“I think they [Newcastle United] have become a much more balanced team.

“They’ve got a formation at the moment which is helping them.

“Their players are playing in positions that suit them and that’s giving them a good chance.

“Confidence and momentum is a big thing in football as well.

“They’ll be saying they’ve got a chance to get away from trouble, which will give them the momentum to continue.”

On Newcastle’s absentee Kieran Trippier:

“He’s a really good full-back and his set pieces and deliveries are really good.

“He’s helped to give Newcastle a bit of momentum and they’ll be hoping they can keep that going.

“Our job is to get our form going again.”

On Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

“I think first and foremost it’s been a really difficult job to stabilise a club the size of Newcastle with all the changes going on.

“Eddie’s a really good steady hand and has shown he can build a football club.

“He’s got a really good reputation among the managers’ circle.

“He’s got a really big club in Newcastle, with big expectations. Results recently have been good. They’ve brought in some new signings who have helped them as well.

“Newcastle at any time are a really tough task and we’ll need to be at our best to get a result.”

On Kurt Zouma:

“He’s better, but it’s taken him a couple of days to get over it. He had a quite bad illness.

“He’s trained the last couple of days so I’m hoping that he’ll be available.

“”We want him to concentrate on his training.

“We’re hoping that we can keep him at those levels of performances.

“Hopefully he can focus on his football and we’ll give him as much support as we can before we get him ready back to his best.”

On team news:

“We’ve got one or two doubts and one or two question marks over some players who’ve picked up some injuries.

“I wouldn’t give that away, but like every other club, we’ve got one or two injuries at the moment.”

On the squad’s fitness:

“I wouldn’t give anything away.

“We have a couple of knocks.

“All clubs will have them.

“We just need to make sure we can be ready for tomorrow.”

On the spirit in the squad:

“The atmosphere’s always been good here.

“We have a really good team spirit and a group of lads who are resilient. They showed that in their performance last week and even against Kidderminster.

“We want to improve our performances but we have a really good spirit among the squad.”

On scoring in every home league game this season:

“It’s a really simple equation.

“We look as if we can score.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve maybe not been quite as sharp or ruthless, but us tightening up defensively will be really important.

“I still feel the fluidity in the early part of the season we’re still to get back in midfield and our front line. We need our defenders to make sure we keep us in a position where we can win.”

