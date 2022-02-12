Opinion

‘Couldn’t believe what I was watching re Newcastle on Football Focus today…Well I could!’

In the latest Letters to The Mag, we’ve included an ‘interesting’ contribution from one of our friends down the road, whilst NUFC fan Eric Robson couldn’t (well he could!) believe what he was watching on Football Focus this Saturday afternoon.

Watching Football Focus today…

Unbelievable!

Saw exactly what I expected on today’s (Sat 12th Feb) Football Focus programme.

Why I would expect anything else really escapes me!

They had discussions on every team at the foot of the table and highlights of their last game, apart from Newcastle naturally (apart from a brief mention during an o/b about the next Everton game).

Then to really rub salt into the wound a feature about Steve Bruce at West Brom asking him how he felt about walking away from Newcastle!! You couldn’t make it up!

But then it got even better as it was followed by the absolute icing on the cake with a whole jar of cherries on top as Dion Dublin calmly stated that he couldn’t fault Bruceless as a manager. My ghast was completely flabbered!!

Eric Robson

Alan Shearer…

Shearar yeh he should be helping nufc as he did before.ie £1.2 million to take them down yeh ashley as you say treat shearar badly ha ha shearar took ashley and you lot for 1.2 million.

Take him back to help you get relagated again.

Only telling the truth but no doubt all you deluded ones will just call me smb .P.S. you always forget to put Superior in front of smb. See you next season unless the hapless johnson messes it up again.

F.T.M.as always.

William Longworth

The night I cried with pride and joy!

On Wednesday night while I was still buzzing from our demolition of Everton, my son posted me a video that brought tears to my eyes. It was shot in Deckham which is a good few miles from The Holy Ground. Lights ablaze and dominating the skyline it was echoing to over 50,000 of the faithful singing our Geordies chant.

That opened up the tear ducts I can tell you – our joy could be heard for miles and the country’s greatest fans celebrated a memorable victory.

For on Tuesday night the gloom of over 14 years of neglect, mismanagement and downright contemptuous treatment of the fans was lifted, Our new owners – who have not missed a single match – were dancing and singing along. The players linked arms and a whole city was consumed by joy.

Indeed that buzz is still in the air and there is now a feeling of hope. From a club ruined by a cheap cockney barrow boy to a functioning family in a short time.

For the sleeping giant is at last awakening and there is now a ide of expectation and belief.

One City, one club and one love – Newcastle is now truly United!

Steve Pearce

No trains to and from Durham

Noticed a poster at Durham Station, no trains (replacement bus service instead) to and from Durham for Villa Home game, be great if you could publicise it as trains are literally packed with fans from Durham on a match day and I expect many may not get to hear til they turn up at the Station.

Ian Rosenvinge

