News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Ham – Murphy, Wood, Schar all start (No Saint-Maximin!)

The Newcastle team v West Ham has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could potentially move as many as seven points clear of the relegation zone this weekend, if making it four Premier League wins in a row.

Having beaten Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa, confidence and momentum flooding back into the team / club.

Nobody is counting chickens yet BUT it is a very different atmosphere around Newcastle United, compared to pre-Christmas, the 19 December 2021 the last time NUFC lost a Premier League match.

Newcastle have won three of their last four visits to the London Stadium and a win today would make it four PL victories in a row for Newcastle since March / April 2018 when they managed it under Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle team v West Ham:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

So, three changes:

IN

Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy

OUT

Kieran Trippier, Javier Manquillo, Allan Saint-Maximin

Saturday morning media claims proving to be correct, that Allan Saint-Maximin is ruled out through injury.

Those claims suggesting ASM could be out for around three weeks. However, Luke Edwards from The Telegraph now reporting that Saint-Maximin is resting a calf problem and could / should be back for Brentford next weekend.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, De Bolle, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Good to see Federico Fernandez back in the matchday squad.

This was the predicted Newcastle team v West Ham from a contributor that we carried earlier, for comparison – HERE

