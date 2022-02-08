News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Targett, Lascelles, Willock, Schar all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players set to move within a point of Everton if beating them tonight, whilst a victory for NUFC would also see them move out of the relegation zone if Watford fail to win at West Ham.

Tonight’s match is a 7.45pm kick-off at St James Park, with all eyes on the Head Coach’s team selection after the January window.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe revealed that as well as Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez unavailable, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie were also ruled out.

Dan Burn a doubt due to a toe injury.

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So, only the one change:

IN

Matt Targett

OUT

Paul Dummett

Only the one enforced change, however, the other two new signings do make the bench.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

This was the predicted Newcastle team v Everton from a contributor that we carried earlier, for comparison – HERE