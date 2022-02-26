News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Krafth, Murphy, Fraser, Targett all start

The Newcastle team v Brentford has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players could end the day as high as fourteenth in the table, or drop as low as eighteenth.

Potentially as many as five points clear of the drop or alternatively in the bottom three and a point off safety. So all to play for today.

A win today would make it four wins in their last five Premier League matches for Newcastle United.

Whilst a point or better would see Newcastle unbeaten in seven PL games.

Newcastle team v Brentford:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood

So exactly the same starting eleven as the team that got the 1-1 draw at West Ham last weekend.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Lascelles, Dummett, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

The only change in the entire 20 man match day squad, Javier Manquillo fit enough to come back onto the subs bench and replace Lucas de Bolle.

This was the predicted Newcastle team v Brentford from a contributor that we carried earlier, for comparison – HERE

Meanwhile, the home side do have Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney in their match day squad, but both start from the bench.

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson (c), Pinnock; Henry, Jensen, Nørgaard, Dasilva, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Lössl, Canós, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Zanka, Baptiste, Roerslev

